Man given 6 years in Whitmer kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man upset over state-ordered coronavirus restrictions was sentenced to just over six years in prison Wednesday for planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a significant break that reflected his quick decision to cooperate and help agents build cases against others.

Ty Garbin admitted his role in the alleged scheme weeks after his arrest last fall. He is among six men charged in federal court but the only one to plead guilty so far. It was a key victory for prosecutors as they try to prove an astonishing plot against the rest.

Garbin apologized to Whitmer, who was not in court, and her family.

“I cannot even begin to imagine the amount of stress and fear her family felt because of my actions. And for that I am truly sorry,” the 25-year-old aviation mechanic told the judge.

Missing census info less than feared

The amount of missing information in the 2020 census was less than feared, though it varied by state, the question asked, the type of housing and the mode in which U.S. residents answered the census form, Census Bureau officials said Wednesday.

Overall, the percent of U.S. households that didn't provide answers about their age, race and Hispanic background was in the 5% to 6% range, requiring Census Bureau statisticians to fill in the missing details. A half-percent of households didn't even provide a count of how many people lived there.

Around two-thirds of all U.S. households answered the census questionnaire on their own, and those forms had the most complete answers.

In about a third of the U.S. households that didn't answer the census form on their own, and required census-taker visits, census takers failed to get answers about the age of residents living there in almost a quarter of those homes, and they failed to get details on race or Hispanic background in about a sixth of those households.

When census takers were forced to ask a neighbor or landlord for information because they were unable to reach anyone living in the household, the rate of missing information was 60% for age, 41% for race and 38% for Hispanic origin.

New governor: NY virus toll higher

Delivering another blow to what's left of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's legacy, New York's new governor acknowledged on her first day in office that the state has had nearly 12,000 more deaths from COVID-19 than Cuomo told the public.

In its first daily update on the outbreak Tuesday evening, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office reported that nearly 55,400 people have died of the coronavirus in New York based on death certificate data submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's up from about 43,400 that Cuomo reported to the public as of Monday, his last day in office.

Roof's conviction, sentence upheld

A federal appeals court Wednesday upheld Dylann Roof's conviction and death sentence for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation, saying the legal record cannot even capture the “full horror” of what he did.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, rejected arguments that the young white man should have been ruled incompetent to stand trial in the shootings at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.