Judge blocks Florida governor's order banning mask mandates

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Florida school districts can legally require their students to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a judge ruled Friday, saying Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority when he issued an executive order banning such mandates.

Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that DeSantis' order is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced. The governor's order gave parents the sole right to decide whether their child wears a mask at school.

Cooper said DeSantis’ order “is without legal authority.”

His decision came after a three-day virtual hearing, and after 10 Florida school boards voted to defy DeSantis and impose mask requirements with no parental opt-out. Cooper's ruling will not go into effect until it is put into writing, which the judge asked the parents' lawyers to complete by Monday.

Cooper said that while the governor and others have argued a new Florida law gives parents the ultimate authority to oversee health issues for their children, it also exempts government actions that are needed to protect public health and are reasonable and limited in scope.

He said a school district’s decision to require student masking to prevent the spread of the virus falls within that exemption.

The law “doesn't ban mask mandates at all,” Cooper said during a two-hour hearing that was conducted online because of the resurgent pandemic. “It doesn't require that a mask mandate must include a parental opt-out at all.”

The judge also noted that two Florida Supreme Court decisions from 1914 and 1939 found that individual rights are limited by their effect on the rights of others.

For example, he said, adults have the right to drink alcohol but not to drive drunk, because that endangers others. There is a right to free speech, but not to harass or threaten others or yell “fire” in a crowded theater, he said.

“We don’t have that right because exercising the right in that way is harmful or potentially harmful to other people," Cooper said. He added that the law "is full of examples of rights that are limited (when) the good of others...would be adversely affected by those rights.”

DeSantis has dismissed the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people wear masks, saying it is not applicable to Florida. But Cooper cited numerous Florida laws and statutes -- such as those covering health care in nursing homes, prisons and elsewhere that direct decisionmakers to give great weight to CDC guidelines.

On Thursday, the governor said if the judge ruled against him, the state would appeal. His office did not immediately respond Friday to an email seeking comment.

The highly contagious delta variant led to an acceleration in cases around Florida and record high hospitalizations just as schools prepared to reopen classrooms this month.

By mid-August, more than 21,000 new cases were being added per day, compared with about 8,500 a month earlier.

During the last week, new cases and hospitalizations have leveled off. There were 16,550 people hospitalized on Thursday, down from a record of above 17,000 last week -- but still almost nine times the 1,800 who were hospitalized in June.

Anderson reported from Tampa, Florida.