Soaring NYC sculpture poses suicide quandary

NEW YORK  When it opened 21/2 years ago near the Hudson River, the 150-foot-tall piece of public art known as the Vessel looked like another surefire Manhattan tourist draw. Its strange honeycomb of platforms and staircases, partially ringed by skyscrapers, offered striking views of the waterfront and became an Instagram favorite.

But these days it stands closed and empty, its entrances blocked with chains or metal barricades, after a 14-year-old boy last month became the fourth person to fatally leap from the sculpture.

The death on July 29, a mere two months after the sculpture had reopened following previous suicides, has reinvigorated a call for real estate developer Related Companies to raise the height of the waist-high railings on the sides of the stairs and platforms.

The only thing thats going to work is raising the height of the barriers, said Lowell Kern, chair of Community Board 4, which represents residents of the area. At this point after four deaths, artistic vision doesnt matter any more.

After a 21-year-old man in January became the third person to fatally jump from one of the Vessels platforms,Related closed the structure.

When it reopened last May, it had extra security personnel, signs with suicide prevention information and instituted an unusual rule: Nobody could go into the structure by themselves. They had to be accompanied by at least one other person. That solution didnt work. The boy who died in July was with his family when he leaped.

Now, the sculpture is closed again. Related has said only that it will remain shut while it evaluates what to do next.

Heatherwick Studios, the sculptures designer, said in a statement it was distraught. It said it had exhaustively explored physical solutions that would increase safety and they require further rigorous tests, and while we have not identified one yet, we continue to work to identify a solution.

The local community board had suggested installing taller barriers in a letter sent after the first death in 2020 but got no official response, Kern said.

High-profile locations all around the country and world have dealt with the issue of suicides, with some places installing nets or barriers, as the George Washington Bridge did a few years ago.

Some studies of suicide in New York City have found there are more deaths by long falls than by gunshots or drug overdoses.

New York University struggled with suicides in the indoor atrium at its 12-story Bobst library, first installing plexiglass barricades as a prevention measure, then upgrading to perforated aluminum screens to enclose its crosswalks when the glass didnt stop one more death.

Dozens of people have died jumping from the Empire State Building over the decades, both office windows and from the outdoor observation deck, which was ringed with a high, spiked fence after publicity around suicides there in the 1940s.

The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco is currently undertaking a suicide barrier project expected to be completed in 2023 that would install steel netting along both sides of the entire expanse, 20 feet below the bridge and extending 20 feet out.