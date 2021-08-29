The Journal Gazette
 
    Forecasters: Tropical Storm Julian no threat to land

    Associated Press

     

    MIAMI – The U.S. National Hurricane Center says a new tropical storm system has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean.

    Forecasters at the Miami-based center say Tropical Storm Julian poses no threat to land. No coastal warnings or watches were put into effect.

    The storm's center is about 865 miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 50 mph (85 kph).

    The storm was expected to dissipate on Monday.

