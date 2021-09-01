Social Security affected by virus

WASHINGTON – The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare's exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation's bedrock retirement programs.

The new projections in the annual Social Security and Medicare trustees reports indicate Social Security's massive trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits in 2034 instead of last year's estimated exhaustion date of 2035. For the first time in 39 years the cost of delivering benefits will exceed the program's total income from payroll tax collections and interest during this year. From here on, Social Security will be tapping its savings to pay full benefits.

The depletion date for Medicare's trust fund for inpatient care remained unchanged from last year, estimated in 2026.

Texas lawmakers OK election changes

The GOP-controlled Texas Legislature passed a broad overhaul of the state's election laws Tuesday, tightening voting rules and dealing a bruising defeat to Democrats who waged a monthslong fight over what they argued was an attempt to disenfranchise minorities and other Democratic-leaning voters.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said he will sign the bill, the latest in a national GOP campaign to tighten voting security.

Census: Childless adults likely white

Older adults who are childless in the U.S. are more likely to be college educated, working and white than those with children, and their numbers are growing.

About 1 in 6 adults age 55 and older are childless, and childless older women appear to be better positioned than men when it comes to health and wealth, according to a first-of-its-kind report released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

More than 19% of people between ages 55 and 64 were childless, while that figure was 15.9% for those between ages 65 and 74 and 10.9% for those age 75 and older.

US pledges $60 million for Ukraine

The United States is promising up to $60 million in military aid to Ukraine in advance of a White House meeting today between President Joe Biden and his counterpart in Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Biden administration said in a notification to Congress that the aid package was necessary because of a “major increase in Russian military activity along its border.”

Reward posted for fentanyl dealer

The U.S. State Department announced Tuesday it is offering up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of a Chinese national suspected of leading an international fentanyl trafficking operation that authorities uncovered after an overdose death in North Dakota.

Jian Zhang is one of a handful of Chinese and Canadian nationals among more than 30 people accused of dealing large amounts of the powerful opioid.

7 posthumously pardoned in Virginia

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam granted posthumous pardons Tuesday to seven Black men who were executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, in a case that attracted pleas for mercy from around the world and in recent years has been denounced as an example of racial disparity in the use of the death penalty.

It was the largest group of people executed for a single-victim crime in Virginia's history.