US may coordinate with Taliban on IS

WASHINGTON – Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday it's “possible” the United States will seek to coordinate with the Taliban on counterterrorism strikes in Afghanistan against Islamic State militants or others.

Milley did not elaborate, and his comment did not appear to suggest immediate plans.

U.S. military commanders coordinated daily with Taliban commanders outside the Kabul airport over the past three weeks to facilitate the evacuation of more than 124,000 people. But that was a matter of convenience for both parties and not necessarily a sign that they will pursue, or even want, a regular relationship in the future.

The extent and nature of a U.S.-Taliban relationship, now that the war is over, is one of the key issues to be worked out. The U.S. diplomatic presence in Kabul has been moved to Doha, Qatar. President Joe Biden has noted several times recently that the Taliban are avowed enemies of the Islamic State group in Afghanistan, suggesting a shared interest.

30 California children remain

More than 30 California children are stuck in Afghanistan after they traveled to the country to see their relatives weeks before the Taliban seized power and were unable to get out before U.S. forces left, according to school districts where the kids are enrolled.

Officials with three school districts – one in the San Diego area and two in Sacramento – said Wednesday they have been in contact with the families who fear they have been forgotten by the U.S. government.

Soccer team still hopeful

The Afghanistan national girls soccer team, along with dozens of family members and soccer federation staff, remain in the country desperately hoping a coalition of former U.S. military and intelligence officials, congressmen, U.S. allies, humanitarian groups and the captain of the Afghanistan women's national team can get them and their loved ones to safety.

Pope quotes Russian leader

Pope Francis has criticized the West's recent involvement in Afghanistan as an outsider's attempt to impose democracy – although he's done so by citing Russia's Vladimir Putin while thinking he was quoting Germany's Angela Merkel.

In a radio interview Wednesday, Pope Francis was asked about the new political map taking shape in Afghanistan after the United States and its allies withdrew.

“It's necessary to stop the irresponsible policy of enforcing its own values on others and attempts to build democracy in other countries based on outside models without taking into account historic, ethnic and religious issues and fully ignoring other people's traditions,” the pope said.