Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, pleads not guilty in sex assault

DEDHAM, Mass. -- Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful American prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, pleaded not guilty Friday to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago.

McCarrick, 91, wore a mask and entered suburban Boston’s Dedham District Court hunched over a walker.

“Shame on you!” a protester shouted.

He did not speak during the hearing, at which the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, set bail at $5,000 and ordered him to stay away from the victim and have no contact with minors.

McCarrick is the only U.S. Catholic cardinal, current or former, ever to be charged with child sex crimes.

His attorney, Katherine Zimmerl, said afterward they are “looking forward to addressing the allegations in court” and would have no other immediate comment. Another hearing was set for Oct. 28.

McCarrick, who lives in Dittmer, Missouri, faced three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person older than 14, according to court documents. He can still face charges because he wasn’t a Massachusetts resident and had left the state, stopping the clock on the statute of limitations.

An attorney for the accuser said after the hearing that his client has shown an “enormous amount of courage” by coming forward and is “ready to see this trial through the end.”

“Today’s arraignment provides hope for many clergy sex abuse victims and survivors that justice will prevail, truth will be told and children will be kept safe,” Mitchell Garabedian said.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify people who report sexual assault unless they agree to be named publicly, which the victim in this case has not done.

The case against McCarrick and other Catholic clerics is especially raw in Boston, where the global priest sex abuse scandal was first exposed.

Anne Barrett Doyle, co-founder of the online research database BishopAccountability.org, said McCarrick’s case marks a “new phase in the global struggle” to hold abusive clergy accountable.

“The world is witnessing what was unimaginable 20 years ago -- a powerful cardinal forced to answer to child sexual abuse charges in a suburban courtroom,” she told reporters.

Nicole Winfield of the Associated Press in Rome contributed to this report.