Guinea president detained in coup

CONAKRY, Guinea – Mutinous soldiers in the West African nation of Guinea detained President Alpha Conde on Sunday after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the capital, then announced on state television that the government had been dissolved in an apparent coup d'etat.

The country's borders were closed and its constitution was declared invalid in the announcement read aloud on state television by army Col. Mamadi Doumbouya.

The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS quickly condemned the developments, threatening sanctions if Conde was not immediately released.

Gadhafi son released from detention

Libyan authorities Sunday released one of Muammar Gadhafi's sons after more than seven years of detention in the capital of Tripoli, a government spokesman said.

Local media reported al-Saadi Gadhafi had been acquitted on charges in connection with the crackdown on the 2011 uprising that toppled the longtime ruler and led to his killing. Many Gadhafi regime officials have been held on such charges.

New Zealand gunman sought to join IS

The Islamic State-inspired extremist who attacked shoppers in a New Zealand supermarket Friday before he was killed by police was fighting deportation for immigration fraud. Ahamed Samsudeen, 32, a Tamil Muslim, applied for refugee status 10 years ago over persecution in Sri Lanka, and he won permanent residency in 2014.

Police noticed his online support for terrorism in 2016 and by the next year, immigration agents knew he wanted to join the Islamic State in Syria. In 2018, Samsudeen was jailed for having IS videos and knives, and the following year his refugee status was canceled after evidence of fraud was found.

But Samsudeen was allowed to stay in New Zealand for a lengthy appeal process. Authorities argued he should remain behind bars, but in July, Samsudeen was set free.

Police, protesters clash in Montenegro

Arriving in a military helicopter, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro was inaugurated in the state's old capital Sunday amid clashes between police and protesters who oppose continued Serb influence in the tiny Balkan nation.

Hospital officials in the city of Cetinje said at least 60 people were injured, including 30 police officers, in clashes that saw police launch tear gas against the demonstrators, who hurled rocks and bottles at them and fired gunshots into the air. At least 15 people were arrested.

March for 2 Canadians held in China

As two Canadians mark 1,000 days in separate Chinese prisons, their supporters are marching in Ottawa to push for their freedom.

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained in China in what critics labeled “hostage politics” after Canada arrested an executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei in 2018 over alleged violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Lottery ticket thief denied plane trip

Border police at Rome's main airport Sunday prevented a Naples tobacco shop owner suspected of running off with a customer's winning lottery ticket from boarding a flight to the Canary Islands, Italian news reports said.

The man didn't have the filched card worth $580,000, but he did have a plane ticket for Fuerteventura, one of the Spain's Canary Islands, the LaPresse news agency said.