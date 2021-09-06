New Orleans takes comfort in its food

NEW ORLEANS – Shrimp and grits served for breakfast on the sidewalk at El Pavo Real. “Super Secret” seasoned pork and braised greens handed out at the door of the Live Oak Café. Spicy jambalaya dished out under a canopy erected on the empty sun-scorched streetcar tracks by a couple who just wanted to help.

The hearty fare is being served up from neighbor to neighbor, free for the asking and badly needed in a city where the lunchtime conversation topic is often the dinner menu and where camaraderie flourishes over Monday plates of rice and beans.

In New Orleans, food is just one of the many ways that residents help each other during hard times. And it's been no different in the days after Hurricane Ida, which flooded or destroyed homes, tore up trees and knocked out the entire city's power grid.

While chefs and amateur cooks alike piled plates high with comfort food, residents with generators charged their neighbors' cellphones and revved up chain saws to clear downed trees, while volunteers at a local church handed out bags of cleaning supplies and boxes of diapers.

“In times of crisis ... we all join together,” said City Council member Jay Banks, one of several people at the Israelites Baptist Church who distributed donated goods in the low-income neighborhood of Central City on Thursday.

In Treme, a cradle of Black culture and New Orleans brass band music, Backatown Coffee Parlor owners Jessica and Alonzo Knox couldn't cook in their all-electric kitchen but gave away salad makings, pastries and rapidly thawing bags of frozen, precooked crawfish tails.

El Pavo Real restaurant owner Lindsey McLellan used food preserved “with ice and prayer” to whip up a free steak taco meal Wednesday afternoon, using herbs and peppers salvaged from a hurricane-mangled community garden by neighbor Jelagat Cheruiyot, a Tulane University ecology professor.

Refreshment-related relief efforts weren't limited to those with culinary skills.

“Take all you want. Leave what you can,” read the hand-scrawled sign taped to a box of potato chip and snack mix bags on a little folding table in front of a “shotgun” cottage near the Mississippi River. Also available: bottled water, Pop-Tarts and granola bars.

McLellan is an area native and Katrina veteran who remembers dishing up free food after that killer storm when she was a restaurant employee.

She's lived in New York and Washington and said she's seen examples of post-trauma camaraderie there, too, but – with a native's pride – she questions whether it's as baked into the culture elsewhere as it is in New Orleans.

“I mean, you definitely can find it,” she said. “But it's just, sort of, the New Orleans way.”