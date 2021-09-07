Federal inmate in Terre Haute slain

WASHINGTON – An inmate who was transferred to USP Terre Haute, one of the most secure federal prison facilities in the nation, was stabbed to death within hours of arriving, raising fresh questions about the government's ability to keep prisoners safe amid severe understaffing and myriad crises plaguing the federal prison system.

Stephen Dwayne Cannada, 47, was killed in an altercation with a fellow inmate the same day he arrived at the high-security prison in Indiana, two people familiar with the matter told the Associated Press. He was stabbed repeatedly by a fellow inmate, according to the people, who could not discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

His death comes a little more than a week after another inmate at the same prison, Michael Rudkin, was beaten to death in an altercation with a fellow prisoner.

Ex-Marine held in Florida slayings

A former Marine sharpshooter accused of invading the home of apparent strangers in Florida and fatally shooting a woman, her 3-month-old baby and two others was ordered held without bail during his first court appearance Monday.

Authorities did not give a motive for the grisly attack, but they said Bryan Riley may have a mental illness and that he told investigators said he was high on methamphetamines at the time. His girlfriend said had been saying for weeks that he could communicate directly with God.

Riley, 33, surrendered Sunday morning after a furious gunbattle with authorities who brought in at least one armored vehicle during their standoff.

'Wire' star found dead in home

Actor Michael K. Williams, who as the rogue robber of drug dealers Omar Little on “The Wire” from 2002 to 2008 created one of the most beloved and enduring characters in a prime era of television, died Monday.

Williams was found dead Monday afternoon by family members in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment, New York City police said. He was 54. His death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose, the NYPD said.

Williams was also a ubiquitous character actor for more than two decades, creating another classic character as Chalky White in HBO's “Boardwalk Empire” from 2010 to 2014, and appearing in the films “12 Years a Slave” and “Assassin's Creed.” He is up for an Emmy for his role in HBO's “Lovecraft Country.” A win at the Sept. 19 ceremony would be his first in four nominations.

Garland warns against Texas violence

The Justice Department said Monday it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas as federal officials explore options to challenge a new state law that bans most abortions.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would “protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services” under a federal law known as the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

Garland said in a statement that federal prosecutors are still urgently exploring options to challenge the Texas law. He said the Justice Department would enforce the federal law “in order to protect the constitutional rights of women and other persons, including access to an abortion.”