    Tuesday, September 07, 2021 10:40 am

    Police say 1 killed, 7 others hurt in Wichita club shooting

    Associated Press

    WICHITA, Kan. – One person died and seven others were injured early Tuesday in a shooting at a downtown nightclub in Wichita, Kansas, and police were searching for a shooting suspect hours later, officials said.

    The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Enigma Club & Lounge, Police Capt. Wendell Nicholson said. Investigators believe a man who had been kicked out of the club returned with a gun and opened fire on club patrons from the sidewalk, television station KAKE reported.

    Television station KSN reported that a 30-year-old man died from his injuries and seven others were injured. Police have said they’re searching for a man in his 20s believed to be the shooter.

    Authorities have not released the names of the man killed and those injured.

