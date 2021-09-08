Some schools closed, power out in Michigan storm's wake

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Classes were canceled in a western Michigan school district Wednesday as crews worked to restore power and clear debris from a storm that swept across the state.

Consumers Energy said about 50,000 customers had no electricity, while DTE Energy reported 42,000 without power. Teams from Ohio and Alabama were in Michigan to help.

Schools in the Orchard View district in Muskegon County were closed due to power problems and damage to a school. Muskegon Community College also canceled classes.

Trees were ripped from the ground Tuesday in western Michigan and large hail peppered the region. People posted photos on social media with rulers to show the size of the icy balls.

"They had us get out of the classroom, sit in the hallway,” said Mayzen Routt, a student at Orchard View's Cardinal Elementary.

A 60-foot oak tree just missed a home in the area, WOOD-TV reported.

“I was lucky it didn’t hit my truck because usually I park my truck right where that tree was,” Henry Herrera said.