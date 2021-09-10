LA schoolkids must get shots

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles board of education voted Thursday to require students 12 and older to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend in-person classes in the nation's second-largest school district.

The move makes Los Angeles by far the largest of a small number of districts with a vaccine requirement. Nearby Culver City imposed a similar policy last month for its 7,000 students.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, which has more than 600,000 mostly Latino students, already tests all students and employees every week, requires masking indoors and outdoors and has ordered employees to be vaccinated. Under the vaccination plan, students 12 and up who participate in sports and other extracurricular activities need to get their two-shot sequence completed by the end of October. Others have until Dec. 19.

Man gets 30 years for mom's neglect

A suburban Kansas City man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison in the death of his 75-year-old mother, who was emaciated and riddled with infected bed sores when she died at home in 2019.

Raymond McManness, 54, of Olathe pleaded no contest in July to second-degree murder and physical mistreatment of his mother. Police said McManness didn't seek medical care for Sharon McManness before she died.

The medical examiner's office said she was severely malnourished, weighing just 58 pounds at the time of her death.

Police found no medications, no clean clothing, no working telephones and minimal food when they searched the home. Dog feces and urine was found throughout the house.

Crossing guard killed saving kids

A volunteer crossing guard pushed children from the path of a vehicle that ended up striking and killing him near a middle school in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Ashley Dias, 45, is being hailed as a hero after he saved a group of children leaving Stanley Middle School in Lafayette from an SUV on Wednesday. Dias was a clinical research associate at a biotechnology firm and had been volunteering as a crossing guard at Stanley Middle School, the same middle school he attended while growing up, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The driver of the SUV is the grandmother of a Stanley student who was in the car during the crash, KGO-TV reported. The driver is cooperating, sheriff's officials said.

Lawyer: Durst lies but is still a victim

Robert Durst is a sick, old, defenseless man who has been beaten up and demonized by prosecutors to cover up a lack of evidence against him, his lawyer said Thursday in closing arguments at the New York real estate heir's murder trial.

But attorney Dick DeGuerin conceded his client did look bad after nearly three weeks of testimony, including nine days of punishing cross-examination that exposed several lies.

Durst, 78, who sat hunched in a wheelchair as his lawyer spoke, has pleaded not guilty to murder in the point-blank shooting of Susan Berman in December 2000 at her Los Angeles home. Prosecutors said Durst killed her as she planned to speak to authorities about how she provided a phony alibi for him when his wife went missing in New York in 1982.

White House drops ATF nominee

The White House said Thursday it would withdraw the nomination of a gun-control advocate to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after nominee David Chipman ran into bipartisan opposition in the Senate.

Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at the gun control group Giffords, was widely seen as one of the administration's most contentious nominees. The White House and top Democrats had been pushing to save his nomination for weeks but could not secure the necessary votes, with some Democrats saying privately they would not vote for him.

Time capsule at statue site elusive

Crews in Virginia ended a daylong search Thursday after they were unable to locate a 134-year-old time capsule state officials believe is buried in the pedestal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that towered over Richmond for over a century.

State officials were scheduled to remove the 1887 time capsule from the pedestal a day after the massive statue was taken down. But after removing more than half a dozen large, heavy stones, crews were unable to find it.

Workers used ground-penetrating radar devices, a metal detector and other construction equipment to try to locate the copper time capsule they believed was tucked inside or under a cornerstone of a 40-foot-tall granite pedestal that the bronze equestrian statue of Lee had been perched on since 1890.

Florida's anti-riot law tossed out

Florida's new “anti-riot” law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as a way to quell violent protests is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee found the recently enacted law “vague and overbroad” and an assault on First Amendment rights of free speech and assembly and the Constitution's due process protections.

People engaged in peaceful protest or innocently in the same area when a demonstration turned violent could face criminal charges and stiff penalties under the law, the judge said.