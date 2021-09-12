Capitol Police want to punish 6

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Capitol Police said Saturday it has recommended disciplinary action in six cases after an internal review of officer behavior stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The department's Office of Professional Responsibility opened 38 internal investigations and was able to identify 26 of the officers involved, the police said in a statement. It said in 20 of the cases, no wrongdoing was found.

However, the police said “violations were sustained and disciplinary action was recommended” for six of the cases – including three for “conduct unbecoming,” one for failure to comply with directions, one for “improper remarks” and one for “improper dissemination of information.”

It was unclear in the statement whether a case was an individual officer or if an officer could be cited in more than one case. Names of the officers involved and details about the behavior or actions were not made public. The statement also said the U.S. attorney's office did not find sufficient evidence that any of the officers committed a crime.

Lightning strikes spark more fires

Thunderstorms that dropped light rain gave some breathing room to crews struggling to quench California's massive wildfires but lightning sparked several new blazes in the drought-stricken north, fire officials said.

The storms that rolled through Thursday night into Friday were followed by weekend forecasts of clear weather and a warming trend in fire areas into this week.

The National Weather Service said there were more than 1,100 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in California between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Fire officials said lightning strikes ignited at least 17 fires.

Crash into drawbridge kills girl, 8

A car crashed into a drawbridge being raised in Ohio, killing an 8-year-old girl, authorities said.

Toledo police said the crash was reported just before 10 a.m. Saturday on the Craig Memorial Bridge, which spans the Maumee River. Police said the car crashed through lowered warning gates and struck the west half of the drawbridge as it was being raised. The 37-year-old driver was hospitalized.