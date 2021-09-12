On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Vivek Murthy, Bernie Sanders, Joe Manchin

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Joe Manchin, Vivek Murthy; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer; Gov. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb.

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Alberto Carvalho, school superintendent in Miami-Dade County, Florida; Dr. James Versalovic, pathologist in chief, Texas Children's Hospital

