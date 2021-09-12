The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, September 12, 2021

    On the air

    Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

    “This Week” on ABC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

    “State of the Union” on CNN

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Vivek Murthy, Bernie Sanders, Joe Manchin

    “Meet the Press” on NBC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Joe Manchin, Vivek Murthy; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

    “Fox News Sunday”

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer; Gov. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb.

    “Face the Nation” on CBS

    Time: 10:30 a.m.

    Guests: Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Alberto Carvalho, school superintendent in Miami-Dade County, Florida; Dr. James Versalovic, pathologist in chief, Texas Children's Hospital

    – Associated Press

