Sunday, September 12, 2021 1:00 am
On the air
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m.
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Joe Manchin, Vivek Murthy; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer; Gov. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb.
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Guests: Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Alberto Carvalho, school superintendent in Miami-Dade County, Florida; Dr. James Versalovic, pathologist in chief, Texas Children's Hospital
– Associated Press
