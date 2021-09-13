Spanish soldiers fight wildfires

JUBRIQUE, Spain – Soldiers were deployed Sunday in southeastern Spain to join the battle against a major wildfire that is burning for a fourth day, invigorated by stray embers that sparked a new hot spot.

The blaze in Malaga province has destroyed about 17,000 acres of forest and prompted fresh evacuations, bringing the total number of residents displaced to around 2,500.

Plan Infoca, the Andalusia region's agency in charge of firefighting efforts, described Sunday as a “key day” for bringing the blaze under control.

Authorities on Sunday preventively removed nearly 1,500 residents from several towns and villages.

Over 1,000 other people had been evacuated before the weekend from areas around the resort town of Estepona, which is popular among tourists and foreign expats.

An emergency brigade traveled from the military base of Morón, in southern Spain, to join more than 300 firefighters and 41 water-dropping aircraft battling the flames.

The reinforcement was welcomed. But firefighters like Rafael Fanega, who said the blaze was still “out of control,” called for more boots on the ground to battle the flames.