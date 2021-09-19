New York prison spirals into chaos amid pandemic

NEW YORK  A spate of inmate deaths. Cellblocks unguarded. Staggering staffing shortages caused by AWOL guards. Detainees deprived of food and medical care.

New York Citys notorious Rikers Island jail complex, troubled by years of neglect, has spiraled into turmoil during the coronavirus pandemic. Its not just inmates and advocates saying that. City officials, including the mayor, admit there are serious problems.

One jail watchdog called it a complete breakdown in the operation of the jails.

In our offices 50 years of monitoring the city jails, this is one of the most dangerous times weve seen, said Mary Lynne Werlwas, a lawyer and the director of the Prisoners Rights Project at the Legal Aid Society.

At one point during the summer, more than one-third of the citys jail guards  about 3,050 of 8,500  were on sick leave or medically unfit to work with inmates, according to the agency that runs the citys jails, the Department of Correction. Some guards have been missing shifts without any explanation.

The growing crisis, brought to light in recent weeks by advocates, news reports and a federal monitor who wrote of grave concerns with the citys jails, has sent officials scrambling for remedies amid plans to close Rikers by 2026.

Mayor Bill de Blasio this week unveiled reforms that include requiring absent guards to get a doctors note if theyre out for more than a day, speeding inmate intake procedures and fixing infrastructure problems like broken cell doors.

On Wednesday, the city started suspending jail guards for 30 days without pay if they refused to come to work. Last week, the city said the staffing situation was so dire it was enlisting a telemarketing company to entice recently retired correctional officers to return to work.

Advocates, lawmakers and even the union for jail guards say the measures arent enough to fix a system where 10 inmates have died this year, at least five in suspected suicides.

Advocates want inmates released immediately. Some say Rikers should be closed right away.

Lawmakers who toured Rikers complex this week said its filthy and inhumane, with overflowing toilets and floors covered in dead cockroaches, feces and rotting food. State Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas said inmates told her they felt like they were being treated like slaves and animals.

The union, meanwhile, has said that hiring more guards is the answer and that suspensions will leave remaining officers working triple and quadruple shifts with no meals and no rest.

The mayor cannot discipline his way out of this staffing crisis that he caused by refusing to hire a single correction officer for nearly three years, even as the inmate population doubled, said Benny Boscio Jr., the president of the Correction Officers Benevolent Association.