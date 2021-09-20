Houston officer dead, another injured while serving warrant

Associated Press

HOUSTON -- A Houston police officer has died and another was injured Monday morning during a shooting that also killed a 31-year-old man the officers were attempting to arrest, authorities said.

The veteran officers were shot while attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a home in an apartment complex in the city's northeast side around 7:30 a.m., Mayor Sylvester Turner said during a news conference. Authorities didn't identify the man the officers were attempting to arrest.

"This has been a tragic day today,” Turner said. “It is another reminder that police work is inherently dangerous.”

William Jeffrey, who joined the police department in 1990, was pronounced dead at a Houston hospital, authorities said. Sgt. Charles Vance, who joined the department in 1997, was in stable condition, police Chief Troy Finner said.

The shooting is being investigated by the Harris County sheriff's office.