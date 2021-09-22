11th inmate dies at Rikers Island

NEW YORK – Four members of Congress from New York demanded the release of inmates and closure of New York City's troubled Rikers Island jail complex after another inmate was reported dead at the facility.

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jerry Nadler, Jamaal Bowman and Nydia Velázquez called conditions at the jail “deplorable and nothing short of a humanitarian crisis,” in a letter Tuesday to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The demand followed the 11th death reported at Rikers Island this year. The city's Department of Correction said an inmate died Sunday at the jail after reporting he did not feel well and was taken to the infirmary.

Booster stronger than first, J&J says

Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that a booster of its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a stronger immune response months after people receive a first dose.

J&J said in statement that an extra dose, given either two months or six months after the initial shot, revved up protection. The results haven't been published or vetted by other scientists.

Even as rollout began in the U.S. and elsewhere, the company already was running a global test of whether a two-dose course might be more effective – the second dose given 56 days after the first.

Fire erupts on roof of Superdome

Smoke and flames shot up the side of the Superdome's roof on Tuesday after a pressure washer being used to clean the roof of the New Orleans sports arena caught fire.

The New Orleans Fire Department confirmed firefighters responded to flames on the building's roof shortly after 12:30 p.m. The fire appeared to be under control a short time later.

New Orleans Emergency Management Services said on Twitter that they were transporting one person to the hospital for “minor burns.” Emergency officials called on people to stay away from the area. Crews were power washing the roof this week to prepare it to be painted, officials said.

US sanctions ransomware brokerage

The Biden administration sought Tuesday to choke the finances of criminal ransomware gangs, announcing sanctions against a Russia-based virtual currency brokerage that officials say helped at least eight ransomware gangs launder virtual currency.

The Treasury Department sanctions are aimed at kneecapping the economic infrastructure of a ransomware threat that has surged over the last year, crippling corporations, schools, hospitals and critical infrastructure, including a major fuel pipeline. Ransomware payments reached more than $400 million in 2020, the costliest year on record.

The goal is to go after the “financial enablers” of ransomware gangs, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told reporters.

Hawaii hears calls to test travelers

Hawaii officials are facing pressure to increase COVID-19 testing for travelers as the islands deal with a record surge of new infections, hospitalization and deaths. The calls come as federal guidelines change to require negative virus tests from both vaccinated and unvaccinated people coming to the U.S.

Despite evidence that more COVID-19 testing would help reduce the spread of disease, especially in an isolated destination like Hawaii, state leaders have resisted the implementation of a two-test policy for arriving travelers.