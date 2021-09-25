Gunman worked as in-store vendor

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. – A gunman who killed one person and wounded 14 others in a Tennessee grocery store worked in a sushi business at the store and was the son of refugees from Myanmar who had settled in Nashville, a family friend said Friday.

The shooter was identified by police as UK Thang, a “third-party vendor” who police said worked at the Kroger in Collierville on a daily basis. He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound within a couple of minutes of police arriving at the Kroger in the upscale suburb outside of Memphis.

The victims included 10 employees and five customers, police said. On Friday, some were still in critical condition and fighting for their lives, Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said at a morning news conference. Lane identified the woman who was killed as Olivia King. Friends told the Commercial Appeal she was a widowed mother of three.

The shooter's parents live in Nashville and are part of a community of Christian refugees from Myanmar who have settled there, according to Aung Kyaw, a friend of the family who came to pray with them at their home on Friday. Kyaw said Thang had a sushi business that operated inside the Collierville Kroger, though he wasn't sure what the arrangement was with the grocery store chain.

Indianapolis police kill armed woman

A woman on a porch was shot by four Indianapolis police officers and killed Friday after refusing orders to not touch her gun, authorities said.

The shooting occurred while police were towing a car that might have been involved in an earlier incident. The woman revealed a gun at her waist when police tried to speak to her, Officer Genae Cook said. Officers told her not to touch it but she reached for it and was shot, Cook said. Officers “approached the situation in a very casual manner and were confronted by a person with a gun,” she said.

Evacuation grows; arson suspected

Thousands of people were under evacuation orders Friday and many others were on notice to be ready to flee as a destructive wildfire raged in a drought-stricken forest in California's far north.

The fire erupted at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday and grew explosively in hot and gusty weather Thursday in the region about 200 miles north of San Francisco.

Alexandra Souverneva, 30, of Palo Alto was under arrest on suspicion of starting the fire, Cal Fire said. Workers at a quarry reported seeing a woman acting strangely and trespassing on Wednesday. Cal Fire said Souverneva later walked out of the brush near the fire line, approached firefighters and told them she was dehydrated and needed medical help.

Kelly misconduct trial goes to jury

R. Kelly's fate is now in a jury's hands after weeks of lurid testimony in his sexual misconduct trial.

The panel of seven men and five women began deliberating racketeering and sex trafficking charges against the R&B superstar Friday afternoon, ending the day without reaching a verdict.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys finished their closing arguments this week. The 54-year-old singer is accused of running a Chicago-based criminal enterprise that recruited his accusers for unwanted sex and mental torment. The witnesses said Kelly subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage. He has denied any wrongdoing.