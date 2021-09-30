Key Dems not budging on Biden's overhaul

President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion government overhaul faced new uncertainty Wednesday when a key Democratic senator blasted it as “fiscal insanity” and warned it would not get his vote without adjustments.

“I cannot – and will not – support trillions in spending or an all-or-nothing approach,” Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said.

With Democrats' campaign promises on the line, the chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state said of Manchin: “He needs to either give us an offer or this whole thing is not going to happen.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested she might postpone today's vote on a related $1 trillion public works measure that the centrist senators want but that progressives are threatening to defeat unless there's movement on Biden's broader package. Manchin told reporters late Wednesday he did not believe a deal could be reached in time for that vote.

Centrist Democrats Manchin along with Kyrsten Senema of Arizona are keys to unlocking the stalemate on Biden's overhaul in a Senate split 50-50. Both share a concern that the overall size of Biden's plan is too big, but part ways on specifics, according to a person familiar with the talks and granted anonymity to discuss them.

Manchin appears to have fewer questions about the revenue side of the equation – the higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy – than the spending plans and particular policies, especially those related to climate change that are important to his coal-centric state. He wants any expansion of aid programs to Americans to be based on income needs, not simply for everyone.

Sinema is less publicly open in her views. She focuses her questions on the menu of tax options, including the increased corporate rate that some in the business community argue could make the U.S. less competitive overseas and the individual rate that others warn could snare small business owners.

In another setback for Democrats, the Senate parliamentarian told lawmakers that their newest proposal for helping millions of immigrants stay in the U.S. permanently could not be included in their $3.5 trillion social and environment bill.

The newly rejected language would have let immigrants in the U.S. before 2010 remain permanently if they met other conditions and could have helped 8 million people, said a person familiar with the plan who described it on condition of anonymity.