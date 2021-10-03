2 co-workers slain in rampage

An electrician who got in an angry dispute with a supervisor attacked his colleagues at the Florida home they shared on a temporary work project, killing two Saturday and injuring a third who wasn't expected to survive, a sheriff said.

Electrician Shun Runyon and his co-workers were living in Davenport while they worked temporarily at a supermarket for a Pennsylvania electric company. The 39-year-old got into the argument with his supervisor Friday, punching the man and fleeing the job site, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference.

Runyon returned to the home where he and seven co-workers and their families were living and began attacking them with a knife and baseball bat, Judd said. Runyon fled the home, turning up hours later at the home of a Lake Wales couple, wearing bloody clothes and telling them he'd been raped, according to the sheriff.

Fleeing driver kills 3 valets in Texas

A driver fleeing from police in Houston struck and killed three valets before crashing in a ditch, authorities said.

A patrol sergeant saw the driver doing doughnuts, or driving in circles and leaving tire tracks on the pavement, in a parking lot Friday night and tried to stop the vehicle as it sped away, Assistant Police Chief Yasar Bashir said.

The driver eventually struck the three valets before crashing into a ditch, Bashir said. The driver and a passenger were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Missing student's body discovered

Authorities say they have found the body of a missing Florida college student who disappeared a week ago. A maintenance worker who entered her apartment unauthorized the day she disappeared and later killed himself is the prime suspect.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Saturday that authorities found Miya Marcano's body in a wooded area near an apartment building. Authorities said the 19-year-old vanished on the same day a maintenance man improperly used a master key to enter her apartment. Her family reported her missing after she missed a flight home to South Florida on Sept. 24.

The sheriff previously said Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano lived and worked, is considered the “prime suspect.” Caballero, 27, apparently killed himself; his body was found three days after Marcano was last seen.

IS media figure charged in US

A leading Islamic State media figure and foreign fighter has been charged in U.S. federal court in Virginia with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death, federal officials said Saturday.

Mohammed Khalifa, a Saudi-born Canadian citizen who was a leading figure in the Islamic State of Iraq, was captured overseas by the Syrian Democratic Forces in January 2019, federal officials said. He was recently transferred into FBI custody, at which point he was first brought to the Eastern District of Virginia.

Trump sues to get Twitter restored

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January after the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Trump's attorneys Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO, Jack Dorsey.

They argue that Twitter is censoring Trump in violation of his First Amendment rights, according to the motion.

At the time of its ban, Twitter cited concerns that Trump would incite further violence. Trump was also suspended from Facebook and Google's YouTube over similar concerns.

Democratic offices in Texas attacked

A man seen on surveillance video wearing an American flag bandanna when he threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the county Democratic Party in Austin was arrested in Texas, a fire official said.

Ryan Faircloth, 30, “was not happy with the current political climate. He blamed this office and who they represent for a lot of the issues that he saw as problems with the country,” Austin Fire Capt. Jeffrey Deane said.