Facebook accused of sowing discord

Facebook prematurely turned off safeguards designed to thwart misinformation and rabble rousing after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in last year's elections in a moneymaking move that a company whistleblower alleges contributed to the deadly Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol.

The whistleblower, former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen, also asserted during an exclusive interview that aired Sunday on CBS' “60 Minutes” that a 2018 change to the content flow in Facebook's news feeds contributed to more divisiveness and ill will in a network ostensibly created to bring people closer together.

Despite the enmity that the new algorithms were feeding, Facebook found that they helped keep people coming back – a pattern that helped the Menlo Park, California, company sell more of the digital ads that generate most of its advertising.

Even before the full interview came out, a top Facebook executive was deriding the whistleblower's allegations as “misleading.”

Alleged school shooter goes to trial

The suspect in the 2018 killing of 17 people at a Florida high school is finally going on trial – but not for the slayings.

Jury selection begins today on charges Nikolas Cruz attacked a Broward County jail guard nine months after the Feb. 14, 2018, shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Cruz, a former Stoneman Douglas student, brawled with Sgt. Raymond Beltran after being jailed on charges of killing 14 students and three staff members and wounding 17 others. No date has been set for the murder trial, which has been delayed by the pandemic and arguments over witnesses and evidence. It may start in the next few months.

Floyd statue vandalized in NYC

A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City's Union Square Park was vandalized Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue about 10 a.m. then fleeing.

Sunday's act wasn't the first example of vandalism to the statue memorializing Floyd, whose killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis last year galvanized a racial justice movement across the country. The statue was unveiled on the Juneteenth holiday in Brooklyn, and it was vandalized five days later with black paint and marked with an alleged logo of a white supremacist group.

'Venom' reaches pre-pandemic figures

Pandemic moviegoing is finally starting to look like pre-pandemic moviegoing. Sony Pictures' Marvel sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” blew away expectations to debut with $90.1 million in ticket sales, making it easily the best opening of the pandemic, according to studio estimates Sunday.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” had been forecast to open with closer to half that total. But the film, which is playing exclusively in theaters, exceeded even the debut of the 2018 original. “Venom,” the “Spider-Man” offshoot that introduced Tom Hardy's parasitic alien symbiote, launched with $80.3 million. Only 2019's “Joker” ($96.2 million) has ever opened bigger in October.