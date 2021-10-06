FBI raids offices of NYPD union

NEW YORK – Federal agents raided the offices Tuesday of a New York City police union, the Sergeants Benevolent Association, and the Long Island home of its bombastic leader, who has clashed with city officials over his incendiary tweets and hard-line tactics.

FBI spokesperson Martin Feely said agents were “carrying out a law enforcement action in connection with an ongoing investigation.”

Agents were seen carrying boxes out of the union's Manhattan headquarters and loading them into a van. The FBI also searched union president Ed Mullins' home in Port Washington, Long Island, Feely said.

Messages seeking comment were left with Mullins and the union, which represents about 13,000 active and retired NYPD sergeants and controls a $264 million retirement fund.

Mullins, a police sergeant detached to full-time union work, is in the middle of department disciplinary proceedings for tweeting NYPD paperwork last year regarding the arrest of Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter during protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

Mullins' department trial began last month but was postponed indefinitely after one of his lawyers suffered a medical emergency.

Mullins' lawyer denies he violated department guidelines, arguing arrest papers with Chiara de Blasio's personal identifying information, such as her date of birth and address, were already posted online.

Mullins is also suing the department, claiming they were trying to muzzle him by grilling him and recommending disciplinary action over his online missives, which have included claims that officers were at war with city leaders.

The Sergeants Benevolent Association runs a Widows and Children's Fund, a scholarship fund for members' children, and Blue Christmas, which distributes toys to needy children.

Under Mullins' leadership, the union has fought for better pay – with contracts resulting in pay increases of 40% – and staked a prominent position in the anti-reform movement.

Though he's a full-time union chief, city law has allowed Mullins to retain his sergeant's position and collect salaries from the union and the police department. Last year, Mullins made more than $220,000 between the two, according to public records ($88,757 from union; $133,195 from NYPD).

Along with Mullins' periodic appearances on cable networks like Fox News and Newsmax, perhaps the union's most powerful megaphone is its 45,000-follower Twitter account, which Mullins runs, often to fiery effect.