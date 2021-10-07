Judge orders Texas to suspend new law

AUSTIN, Texas – A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., the first legal blow to the legislation known as Senate Bill 8 that since September has banned most abortions in the nation's second-most populous state.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman Pitman took Texas to task over the law, saying Republican lawmakers had “contrived an unprecedented and transparent statutory scheme” to deny patients their constitutional right to an abortion.

Texas school shooting ends in arrest

An 18-year-old student opened fire during a fight at his Dallas-area high school Wednesday, injuring four people and then fled before being taken into custody hours later, authorities said.

Timothy George Simpkins was booked in the Arlington jail on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was being held on $75,000 bail. One person was in critical condition, another in good condition and a third person was treated for minor scrapes and was to be released from the hospital, police said. A fourth person was hurt but did not require treatment. Police said earlier that three of the four injured were students.

LA enacts strict vaccine mandate

The Los Angeles City Council voted 11-2 Wednesday for one of the nation's strictest vaccine mandates requiring the shots for everyone entering bars, restaurants, nail salons, gyms or even a Lakers game.

The ordinance, which will start Nov. 4, was signed Wednesday afternoon by Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Biden restores environmental rules

President Joe Biden is restoring federal regulations guiding environmental reviews of major infrastructure projects such as highways and pipelines. The reviews were scaled back by the Trump administration in a bid to fast-track the projects.

The White House Council on Environmental Quality said Wednesday it will restore key provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act.

Chauvin denied public defender

The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday denied former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin's request to have a public defender represent him as he appeals his murder conviction and sentence in the death of George Floyd.

The state's high court said Chauvin has not established that he is entitled to a public defender.

Mediator to review condo claims

A judge Wednesday said a mediator will be named to sort through claims arising from the collapse of a Florida condominium that killed 98 people. The intent is for an agreement to be reached on distribution of money from the planned sale of the Champlain Towers South site in Surfside, Florida, plus insurance payouts and any lawsuit proceeds.