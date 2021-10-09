Feds clear officer who shot Black man of any charges

MADISON, Wis.  Federal prosecutors announced Friday they wont file charges against a white police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last year  a shooting that sparked protests that led to the deaths of two men.

Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, who is Black, during a domestic disturbance in Kenosha in August 2020. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down and sparked several nights of protests, some of which turned violent. An Illinois man shot three people, killing two of them, during one of the demonstrations.

State prosecutors decided not to file charges against Sheskey this year after video showed that Blake, who was wanted on a felony warrant, was armed with a knife.

The U.S. Department of Justice launched its own investigation. The agency announced Friday that a team of prosecutors from its Civil Rights Division and the U.S. attorneys office in Milwaukee reviewed police reports, witness statements, dispatch logs and videos of the incident, and determined there wasnt enough evidence to prove Sheskey used excessive force.