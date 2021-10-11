Monday, October 11, 2021 9:40 am
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes off coast of Alaska
Associated Press
CHIGNIK, Alaska – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 struck early Monday off the coast of Alaska.
The epicenter was about 71 miles east of the village of Chignik, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The depth was reported at 46.3 kilometers (29 miles) deep.
There was no tsunami threat, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center.
