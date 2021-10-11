The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, October 11, 2021 9:40 am

    Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes off coast of Alaska

    Associated Press

     

    CHIGNIK, Alaska – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 struck early Monday off the coast of Alaska.

    The epicenter was about 71 miles east of the village of Chignik, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The depth was reported at 46.3 kilometers (29 miles) deep.

    There was no tsunami threat, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center.

