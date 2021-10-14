Feds propose major offshore wind farms

WASHINGTON – Seven major offshore wind farms would be developed on the East and West coasts and in the Gulf of Mexico under a plan announced Wednesday by the Biden administration.

The projects are part of President Joe Biden's plan to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030, generating enough electricity to power more than 10 million homes.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said her department hopes to hold lease sales by 2025 off the coasts of Maine, New York and the mid-Atlantic, as well as the Carolinas, California, Oregon and the Gulf of Mexico.

The projects are part of Biden's plan to confront climate change and could avoid about 78 million metric tons of planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions, while creating up to 77,000 jobs, officials said.

Lawyer who aided Trump subpoenaed

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Wednesday to former Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark, who positioned himself as an ally of President Donald Trump and aided Trump's efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, a federal judge held the District of Columbia's corrections director and jail warden in contempt of court Wednesday and asked the Justice Department to investigate whether inmates' civil rights are being abused as they await trial or sentencing.

FDA questions value of J&J boosters

The Food and Drug Administration is wrestling with whether and when to offer another dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

FDA scientists haven't reached a firm conclusion about whether there's enough evidence for J&J boosters, citing shortcomings with the company's data and little information on protection against the extra-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

Nonessential border restrictions to ease

Business owners and families separated by COVID-19 restrictions rejoiced Wednesday after the U.S. said it will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze.

Travel across land borders from Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to workers whose jobs are deemed essential. New rules will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason starting in early November, when a similar easing of restrictions is set for air travel.

Bow and arrow attack in Norway kills 5

A man armed with a bow fired arrows at shoppers in a small Norwegian town Wednesday, killing five people before he was arrested, authorities said.

Acting Prime Minister Erna Solberg described the attack as “gruesome” and said it was too early to speculate on a motive.

Hollywood union threatens strike

Ratcheting up pressure on the major studios, the union representing Hollywood crews announced Wednesday that its members will strike Monday if they can't reach agreement on a new contract.

A walkout would bring film and television productions across the country to a standstill and would be the biggest Hollywood labor dispute in more than a decade.

Justices debate death sentence for Tsarnaev

The Supreme Court sounded ready Wednesday to reinstate the death penalty for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

In more than 90 minutes of arguments, the court's six conservative justices seemed likely to embrace the Biden administration's argument that a federal appeals court mistakenly threw out Tsarnaev's death sentence for his role in the bombing that killed three people near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.

African cat escapes in Detroit suburb

A large cat native to Africa is on the loose in a suburb north of Detroit after escaping from its owner. The caracal was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in Royal Oak, authorities said.

The cat's weight is estimated at 50 pounds. It was among four big cats held in cages that allowed them to go in and out of the owner's garage. Two escaped through a gate that was left open. One returned but the missing cat was last seen near an elementary school, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Defy mandate, police union head urges

The head of the Chicago police officers union has called on its members to defy the city's requirement to report their COVID-19 vaccination status by Friday or be placed on unpaid leave.

In the video posted online Tuesday and first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara vowed to take Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration to court if it tries to enforce the mandate.

UN says North Korea facing food crisis

North Koreans living under strict pandemic restrictions are facing a growing food crisis and the most vulnerable children and elderly people in the isolated Asian nation are at risk of starvation, a U.N. investigator said in a report released Wednesday.

Tomás Ojea Quintana said in the report to the U.N. General Assembly that North Korea's agriculture sector appears to be facing multiple challenges due to a drop in imports of fertilizer and other agricultural items from neighboring China, the impact of U.N. and international sanctions stemming from its nuclear program, and an outbreak of African swine fever.

Fundraiser called off over syringe swastika

Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has called off a fundraiser in Texas because an organizer was displaying a swastika made of syringes in her social media profile to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.

The Walker campaign said Wednesday that it had canceled the event, which had been scheduled for Saturday in suburban Dallas at the home of Bettina Sofia Viviano-Langlais.

“Despite the fact that the apparent intent behind the graphic was to condemn government vaccine mandates, the symbol used is very offensive and does not reflect the values of Herschel Walker or his campaign,” spokesperson Mallory Blount said.