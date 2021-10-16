Capitol officer faces count of aiding rioter

WASHINGTON  A U.S. Capitol Police officer has been indicted on obstruction of justice charges after prosecutors say he helped to hide evidence of a rioters involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The officer, Michael A. Riley, is accused of tipping off someone who participated in the riot by telling them to remove posts from Facebook that had showed the person inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, according to court documents.

Riley, 50, appeared virtually in federal court in Washington and was released with several conditions, including that he surrender any firearms and not travel outside the U.S. without permission from a judge.

He was ordered to return to court later this month.

Riley, who responded to a report of a pipe bomb on Jan. 6 and has been a Capitol Police officer for about 25 years, had sent the person a message telling them that he was an officer with the police force who agrees with your political stance, an indictment against him says.

Rileys attorney did not immediately respond to a reporters message seeking comment.

In a statement, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said the department learned of the investigation against Riley several weeks ago and placed him on administrative leave when he was arrested Friday.

Riley told the rioter that the scene was a total s---show.

Im glad you got out of there unscathed. We had over 50 officers hurt, some pretty bad, the officer wrote, according to the complaint.

Later in January, after the two had discussed their love of fishing, Riley told the man to get off social media.