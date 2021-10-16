Florida school gunman to plead

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland, Florida, high school will plead guilty to their murders, his attorneys said Friday, bringing some closure to a South Florida community more than three years after an attack that sparked a nationwide movement for gun control.

The guilty plea would set up a penalty phase where Nikolas Cruz, 23, would be fighting against the death penalty and hoping for life without parole.

Cruz attorney David Wheeler told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer that he will plead guilty Wednesday to 17 counts of first-degree murder in the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The pleas will come with no conditions and prosecutors still plan to seek the death penalty. That will be decided by a jury, with the judge hoping to start the trial in January after choosing a jury from thousands of prospects starting in November.

Trucker convicted in fatal 2019 pileup

A truck driver accused of causing a fiery pileup that killed four people and injured six others on a Colorado highway has been convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges.

Rogel Lazaro Aguilera Mederos, 25, was convicted by a Jefferson County jury Friday in connection with the April 2019 crash on Interstate 70 west of Denver, The Denver Post reported. He faces decades in prison when he is sentenced in December.

Aguilera Mederos testified that the brakes on his semitrailer failed before he plowed into vehicles that had slowed because of another wreck in the Denver suburb of Lakewood. Prosecutors argued he could have used one of several runaway ramps as his truck barreled down from the mountains. The chain-reaction wreck ruptured gas tanks, causing flames that consumed several vehicles and melted parts of the highway just after it descends from the mountains west of Denver.

Stealing from charity nets prison term

A suburban Chicago man who pleaded guilty to stealing more than $831,000 from a charity he ran for kids with disabilities and spending the money on golf outings, luxury vacations and tickets to NBA games has been sentenced to 31/2 years in federal prison.

“This was just simple greed and it was your attempt to live a life that you couldn't afford,” U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis told 45-year-old Stuart Nitzkin as she sentenced him Thursday, about five months after the Deerfield man pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

For five years starting in 2011, Nitzkin submitted bogus invoices and receipts to finance his expensive lifestyle while he worked as the executive director of American Friends of the Israel Sports Center for the Disabled. However, Nitzkin's attorneys, who sought probation, wrote in a court memo before the hearing that Nitzkin had raised more than $11 million for the charity and that contributions surged with him at the helm.

Progress made on SoCal wildfire

Firefighters reported significant progress in corralling a wildfire in Southern California coastal mountains Friday.

The Alisal Fire in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara grew only slightly since Thursday morning, and containment of the blaze jumped to 41%, up from 5% 24 hours earlier. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said that of more than 400 structures that were threatened by the fire, three homes and two outbuildings were destroyed.

Elsewhere, gusty winds and low humidity triggered red flag warnings in much of two adjacent counties, but the rest of the state was free of critical fire danger warnings.