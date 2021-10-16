Police cite 'cat person,' order wild pets removed

ROYAL OAK, Mich.  A suburban Detroit woman has been ordered to find another home for her four African caracals after one of the wild cats spent hours on the loose after escaping its enclosure this week.

Royal Oak police have issued Elaine Westfall five citations. She only has a few days to remove her pets.

Theyve got to be gone by Monday  all of them, Westfall told the Detroit Free Press. This is not just, Here, take my kitty. This is take my cat, my big cat, and take care of it for the rest of its life or until I can come get it. It is a responsibility. You cant just hand it over to anybody.

On Wednesday morning, at least two of the cats got out of an enclosure.

She used raw meat to lure one back to the enclosure, but Bam Bam  described as weighing about 50 pounds  was captured that evening a few blocks from Westfalls home by an animal recovery organization.

Police have said the cats are classified in an animal category that isnt regulated by the state and that they have escaped on at least two other occasions.

Native to Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and India, caracals prey on rodents, other small mammals and birds.

Westfall, 62, said she didnt know how the cats escaped and that shes not sure the police have the authority to make her move them out.

I dont have any kids, she said. I have four-legged animals. These are my kids.

While Bam Bam was on the loose, police contacted the Royal Oak school district to warn the missing caracal was seen around an elementary school.

Residents were warned to stay away from it.

Caracals are characterized by a short face with two black stripes extending from the forehead to the nose, white patches around the eyes and mouth, and tufted ears. Their fur is reddish tan or sandy colored.

Westfall  who characterizes herself as a cat person  said she got the cats two years ago after five years of research. It was her dream, she said, to have these cats as pets and raise them, everybody loves them.

The frenzied search for Bam Bam ended about 10:30 p.m. Police officers had been on the lookout for it in the neighborhood all day and into the night with flashlights.

Heather Ineich, with South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery, caught the cat, who was in a partially fenced backyard about two blocks away from home. Once she shooed the police away, she lured it into a trap.

In the dark, she could see its glowing eyes. Gotcha, Ineich posted on Facebook, referring to the cat a little Houdini.

Ineich said she thought the situation had been blown out of proportion, mostly she said, because when the police got involved, they made it seem like a vicious animal was terrorizing the city.

Shes fallen in love with the big cats, too, and also has been urging Westfall to fight her citations in court.