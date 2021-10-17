Film, TV crews union gets deal, avoids strike

LOS ANGELES – An eleventh-hour deal was reached Saturday, averting a strike of film and television crews that would have seen some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs and would have frozen productions in Hollywood and across the U.S.

After days of marathon negotiations, representatives from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and from the studios and entertainment companies who employ them reached the three-year contract agreement before a Monday strike deadline, avoiding a serious setback for an industry that had just gotten back to work after long pandemic shutdowns. The union's members still must vote to approve the tentative agreement.

Deputy killed in Houston ambush

A man with an AR-15-style rifle ambushed three constable deputies outside a Houston bar early Saturday, killing one and leaving two others wounded, authorities in Texas said. Authorities detained one person near the scene but he is not believed to be the shooter, according to the Houston Police Department which is investigating the shooting.

The two deputies were trying to arrest someone in a robbery around 2:15 a.m. when another person ambushed them, according to a statement posted on Facebook by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's office. That man had an AR-15-style rifle and opened fire on them from behind, according to authorities. The third deputy was shot when he came to help.

Train riders silent as woman raped

A woman was raped by a stranger on a commuter train in suburban Philadelphia last week in the presence of other riders, a police official said.

Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department said officers were called to the 69th Street terminal around 10 p.m. Wednesday. An employee of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority who was in the vicinity as the train went past called police to report that “something wasn't right” with a woman aboard the train, Bernhardt said. Officers waiting at the next stop found the woman and arrested a man. The woman was taken to a hospital.

“There was a lot of people, in my opinion, that should have intervened; somebody should have done something,” Bernhardt said. “It speaks to where we are in society; I mean, who would allow something like that to take place? So it's troubling.”

4-year-old's killer in 1995 paroled

Eric M. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, corrections officials said Saturday.

Smith, now 41, appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on Oct. 5 and was granted release as early as Nov. 17, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in an emailed statement.

Smith was convicted of second-degree murder in 1994 for luring Derrick Robie into woods near the younger boy's home and striking his head with a rock. Derrick was walking alone to summer camp at a park in the village of Savona in August 1993. Smith's lawyer unsuccessfully argued that he was mentally ill. Smith was sentenced to nine years to life in prison.

Durst in hospital with COVID-19

New York real estate heir Robert Durst, who days ago was sentenced in a two-decade-old murder case, has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, his lawyer said Saturday,

Defense Attorney Dick DeGuerin said he was notified that Durst was admitted after testing positive for the coronavirus. DeGuerin said he didn't know Durst's condition and was trying to find out more details.

Durst, 78, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without a chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more than two decades ago. Durst, who has numerous medical issues, sat in a wheelchair with a catatonic stare during much of the sentencing hearing.

Clinton staying at hospital, on mend

Bill Clinton will spend one more night at a Southern California hospital where he is recovering from an infection, a spokesman said Saturday. “President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the past 24 hours,” spokesman Angel Ureña said in a statement.

An aide to the former president said Clinton, 75, had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, but he is on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition.