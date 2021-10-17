Portland police grapple with new riot rules

PORTLAND, Ore. – A crowd of 100 people wreaked havoc in downtown Portland, Oregon, last week – smashing storefront windows, lighting dumpsters on fire and causing at least $500,000 in damage – but police officers didn't stop them.

Portland Police Bureau officials say that's because of legislation passed by Oregon lawmakers this year, which restricts the tools they can use to confront people vandalizing buildings and causing mayhem.

“The reason that we did not intervene goes back to what we talked about last month with House Bill 2928 and the restrictions placed on us in a crowd control environment,” KOIN reports that Portland Police Lt. Jake Jensen said in a neighborhood meeting Thursday.

Portland has seen ongoing, often violent protests since the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis in May 2020. On Tuesday, police say 35 separate locations were targeted – including banks, retail stores, coffee shops, and government buildings. Authorities say officers did give direction to disperse over a loudspeaker and a Mobile Field Force moved in, at which point the crowd splintered.

“Does that mean we are now like a lawless city?” Linda Witt asked during the meeting with police. Jensen replied saying people can still face consequences later.

House Bill 2928 prohibits the use of things like pepper spray and rubber bullets for crowd control unless officers believe it would be necessary to stop and prevent more destructive behavior.

Portland Police Sgt. Kevin Allen told AP that officers have been made aware of the “potential implications” of the legislation and that it's being analyzed by the city attorney's office. “Until we have some clarity on the bill, we have to follow the most restrictive interpretation of it,” Allen said.