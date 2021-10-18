Clinton home after 6-day hospital stay

ORANGE, Calif. – Bill Clinton arrived Sunday at his home in New York to continue recovering from an infection that left him in treatment for six days at a Southern California hospital, officials said.

The former president left the University of California Irvine Medical Center with Hillary Clinton on his arm. Dressed in jeans and a sports coat and wearing a face mask, he made his way out of the hospital slowly and stopped to shake hands with doctors and nurses lined up on the sidewalk.

Clinton, 75, was admitted Tuesday to the hospital southeast of Los Angeles with an infection unrelated to COVID-19. He arrived Sunday evening at his home in Chappaqua, New York, to continue his recovery.

Ship's anchor likely led to pipeline leak

Investigators believe a 1,200-foot cargo ship dragging anchor in rough seas caught an underwater oil pipeline and pulled it across the seafloor, months before a leak from the line fouled the Southern California coastline with crude.

A team of federal investigators trying to chase down the cause of the spill boarded the Panama-registered MSC DANIT just hours after the massive ship arrived this weekend off the Port of Long Beach, the same area where the leak was discovered in early October.

Still undetermined is whether the impact caused the October leak, or if the line was hit by something else at a later date or failed due to a preexisting problem. The investigation into could lead to criminal charges or civil penalties.

William hosts 1st Earthshot awards

Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious program aimed at finding new ideas for tackling climate change and Earth's most pressing challenges.

William and his charity, The Royal Foundation, launched the Earthshot Prize last year. The prize, to be awarded to five winners every year until 2030, is billed as the most prestigious of its kind. Each winner will receive a grant worth $1.4 million to develop and scale up their ideas.

Finalists include a 14-year-old student who proposes using solar energy to replace charcoal to power millions of roadside ironing carts in India; a land-based coral farm in the Bahamas to restore dying reefs; a community project in Congo devoted to protecting gorillas; and a Kenyan enterprise that turns organic waste into fertilizer and insect protein for farmers.

US House staffer accused of child porn

A man who works for the sergeant-at-arms of the U.S. House of Representatives has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to police.

Stefan Bieret, 41, of Burke, Virginia, was arrested last week and charged with 10 felonies related to possessing child pornography, Fairfax County police said. He was being held without bond and is expected back in court next month.

Bieret works as a program manager for the sergeant-at-arms, the chief law enforcement and protocol officer for the House of Representatives, responsible for maintaining order in the House side of the U.S. Capitol complex.

Texas golf course displays Lee statue

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that the city of Dallas removed from a park in 2017 and later sold in an online auction is now on display at a golf resort in West Texas.

The 27,000-acre resort, privately owned by Dallas billionaire and pipeline mogul Kelcy Warren and managed by Scott Beasley, the president of Dallas-based WSB Resorts and Clubs, received the statue as a donation in 2019.

Beasley said the display is intended only to preserve “a fabulous piece of art.”