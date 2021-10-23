Saturday, October 23, 2021 1:00 am
Family awaiting word on discovery of Laundrie body
Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. Family members were hoping for more answers from law enforcement regarding the cause of death for Brian Laundrie, who was a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito while the couple were on a cross-country road trip, an attorney said Friday.
I was informed by law enforcement yesterday that perhaps by midday today wed have some more information, the Laundries attorney Steve Bertolino told ABCs Good Morning America on Friday.
The FBI on Thursday identified human remains found a day earlier in a Florida nature preserve as those of Brian Laundrie. A notebook and backpack believed to belong to Laundrie were also found in the wilderness park, the FBI said. The area where they were found had been underwater during previous searches.
A statement from the FBI did not list a cause of death. It was not clear how long the remains may have been submerged.
Petitos body was found Sept. 19 at edge of Wyomings Grand Teton National Park, which the couple had visited.
The discovery of the remains concluded a massive search involving federal, state and local law enforcement that began shortly after Laundrie disappeared Sept. 14.
