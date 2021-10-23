Family awaiting word on discovery of Laundrie body

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.  Family members were hoping for more answers from law enforcement regarding the cause of death for Brian Laundrie, who was a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito while the couple were on a cross-country road trip, an attorney said Friday.

I was informed by law enforcement yesterday that perhaps by midday today wed have some more information, the Laundries attorney Steve Bertolino told ABCs Good Morning America on Friday.

The FBI on Thursday identified human remains found a day earlier in a Florida nature preserve as those of Brian Laundrie. A notebook and backpack believed to belong to Laundrie were also found in the wilderness park, the FBI said. The area where they were found had been underwater during previous searches.

A statement from the FBI did not list a cause of death. It was not clear how long the remains may have been submerged.

Petitos body was found Sept. 19 at edge of Wyomings Grand Teton National Park, which the couple had visited.

The discovery of the remains concluded a massive search involving federal, state and local law enforcement that began shortly after Laundrie disappeared Sept. 14.