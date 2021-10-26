2 dead, 4 injured in Boise mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho – A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and four injured – including a police officer – in a shooting at a shopping mall Monday in Boise, Idaho, police said.

At a news conference, authorities said officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The majority of the mall has been cleared, but police were still looking for any additional victims.

Police didn't release any other information about the victims or the suspect, saying the investigation was ongoing. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said investigators believe there was only one shooter, and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

After the shooting, several witnesses stood in the rain outside the entrance to Macy's – one of five large department stores at the mall – waiting to be interviewed by police or told they could leave.

Laundrie autopsy called inconclusive

The initial autopsy on the remains of Brian Laundrie did not uncover a cause of his death and a more intensive examination will be done, a Laundrie family lawyer said Monday.

Laundrie's skeletal remains found in a Florida nature preserve were positively identified last week using dental records, according to the FBI.

Laundrie was the subject of a manhunt for more than a month as investigators searched for clues in the slaying of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, during their cross-country van trip together.

Steve Bertolino, the Laundries' attorney, said in text messages Monday that he was told by police the autopsy by the Sarasota County medical examiner did not produce concrete results on Brian Laundrie's death.

Moderna says shot safe for kids 6-11

Moderna said Monday that a low dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and appears to work in 6- to 11-year-olds, as the manufacturer joins its rival Pfizer in moving toward expanding shots to children.

Pfizer's kid-size vaccine doses are closer to widespread use. They are undergoing evaluation by the Food and Drug Administration for youngsters in nearly the same age group, 5 to 11, and could be available by early November. The company's vaccine already is authorized for anyone 12 or older.

Moderna hasn't yet gotten the go-ahead to offer its vaccine to teens but is studying lower doses in younger children while it waits.

Northern California reveling in rain

Across Northern California, crews worked Monday to clear streets of toppled trees and branches and to clean gutters clogged by debris carried by rainwater from a massive storm that caused flooding and rock slides, and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands.

Despite the problems, the rain and mountain snow were welcome in Northern California, which is so dry that nearly all of it is classified as either experiencing extreme or exceptional drought. The wet weather also greatly reduces the chances of additional wildfires in a region that has borne the brunt of another devastating year of blazes.

When the storm arrived during the weekend, people pulled out rain boots and jackets and children stomped in puddles. Social media filled with pictures that showed windshields splattered with droplets of water and single-word posts: RAIN!!!