Surviving 3 brothers found living in squalor

HOUSTON – The three abandoned brothers were thin, malnourished and hungry, living alone for months with no blankets to keep them warm inside an unfurnished Houston area apartment with soiled carpet, flies and roaches. The trio were barely surviving, abandoned and set adrift alongside the decomposing body of their 8-year-old brother.

Authorities on Wednesday alleged these were the deplorable conditions the children lived in for months as they waited for their mother to call authorities to report that their brother had been beaten to death by her boyfriend. Investigators say the mother never made that call and the oldest surviving sibling, a 15-year-old, finally overcame his fear and called authorities Sunday.

“For many agency veterans it was the most disturbing scene they worked in their entire law enforcement career. It seemed too horrific to be real,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference on Wednesday, a day after charges were filed in the case.

The mother, Gloria Y. Williams, 35, was charged Tuesday with felony injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence (human corpse). Her boyfriend, Brian W. Coulter, 31, was charged with murder. Both remained jailed. Authorities say they could face additional charges.

Deputies found the 15-year-old and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7, living alone in the apartment, Gonzalez said. Authorities also found the skeletal remains of 8-year-old Kendrick Lee underneath a blanket in a bedroom.

The 15-year-old told authorities his parents had moved out of the apartment in March, according to court records.

Williams and Coulter had been together a couple years and Coulter at some point allegedly began to consistently beat the younger children, said Sgt. Dennis Wolfford of the Harris County sheriff's office.

Authorities allege that sometime around Thanksgiving last year, Coulter fatally beat Kendrick, later covering his body with a blanket.

The 7-and 10-year-old siblings told investigators they witnessed Coulter use his fists and feet to hit Kendrick on his face, feet, buttocks, back, legs and testicles, according to court records.

Wolfford said a few months after the fatal beating, Williams and Coulter moved out and went to live at another apartment about 25 minutes away, leaving the three surviving siblings to fend for themselves. The children last attended school in May 2020, according to the Alief school district.

Gonzalez said Williams provided some food, either by a delivery service or by dropping it off. But it was mostly junk food like noodles, chips and soft drinks, he said.

Wolfford said investigators believe the children were not allowed to leave the apartment and continued to live in constant fear of beatings from Coulter.