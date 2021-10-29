SC church attack families, US settle

WASHINGTON – Families of nine victims killed in a racist attack at a Black South Carolina church have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to buy the gun he used in the 2015 massacre.

The Justice Department will pay $88 million, which includes $63 million for the families of the nine people killed and $25 million for five survivors who were inside the church at the time of the shooting, it was announced Thursday.

Bakari Sellers, an attorney who helped broker the agreement, told The Associated Press the “88” figure was purposeful. It's a number typically associated with white supremacy and the number of bullets Roof said he had taken with him to the attack.

Months before the June 17, 2015, church shooting, Roof was arrested Feb. 28 by Columbia, South Carolina, police on the drug possession charge. But a series of clerical errors and missteps allowed Roof to buy the handgun he used in the massacre.

Oklahoma carries out death sentence

Oklahoma ended a six-year moratorium on executions Thursday, administering the death penalty on a man who convulsed and vomited as he was executed for the 1998 slaying of a prison cafeteria worker.

Before the curtain was raised to allow witnesses to see into the execution chamber, John Marion Grant could be heard yelling, “Let's go! Let's go! Let's go!” He delivered a stream of profanities before the lethal injection started. Grant began convulsing and vomiting after the first drug, the sedative midazolam, was administered. He was declared unconscious about 15 minutes later and dead about six minutes after that.

Grant, 60, was the first inmate to be executed since a series of flawed lethal injections in 2014 and 2015. He was serving a 130-year prison sentence for several armed robberies when witnesses say he dragged prison cafeteria worker Gay Carter into a mop closet and stabbed her 16 times with a homemade shank. He was sentenced to die in 1999.

Florida, White House spar over rules

The U.S. Department of Education asked an administrative judge Thursday to block the state of Florida from slashing federal aid money to two school districts over their coronavirus mask mandates.

Federal education officials filed a complaint with the agency's Office of Administrative Law Judges seeking a cease and desist order against Florida as well as a ruling that the state is in violation of federal law.

Also Thursday, the state of Florida sued President Joe Biden's administration over its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The lawsuit alleges the president doesn't have the authority to issue the rule and that it violates procurement law.

Panel to investigate Louisiana police

The Louisiana Senate has created a committee to dig into complaints about the use of excessive force by state police, after troopers were documented in a series of beatings of Black men that have drawn attention from federal investigators.

Senate President Page Cortez told The Associated Press he set up the seven-member advisory panel in response to requests from senators concerned about troopers' behavior.

Republican Sen. Franklin Foil, the chairman, said he expects the committee to hear from the state police and the public with an eye toward developing recommendations for tightened laws regarding use of force that legislators can consider. The review will focus more on overall policies rather than specific allegations of improper force, he said.