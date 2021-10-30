Dad bod FTW, amirite? Dictionary adds new words

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.  Dad bod, amirite, TBH and FTW are now dictionary-appropriate.

Merriam-Webster has added 455 new words to its venerable dictionary, including a number of abbreviations and slang terms that have become ubiquitous on social media.

Just as the language never stops evolving, the dictionary never stops expanding, the nearly 200-year-old Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said on its website. New terms and new uses for existing terms are the constant in a living language.

The dictionary company said the quick and informal nature of messaging, texting and tweeting, which has only increased during the pandemic, has contributed to a vocabulary newly rich in efficient and abbreviated expression.

Among them: TBH, an abbreviation for to be honest and FTW, an abbreviation for for the win.

Merriam-Webster explains that FTW is used especially to express approval or support. In social media, FTW is often used to acknowledge a clever or funny response to a question or meme.

And it says amirite is a quick way to write am I right, as in, English spelling is consistently inconsistent, amirite?

The coronavirus pandemic also looms large in the collection of new entrants as super-spreader, long COVID and vaccine passport made the list.

Partisan politics contributed more slang to the lexicon, such as whataboutism, which Merriam-Webster defines as the act or practice of responding to an accusation of wrongdoing by claiming that an offense committed by another is similar or worse. For Britons, the dictionary notes that whataboutery is more commonly used.

The dreaded vote-a-ramas that have become a fixture in the U.S. Congress is explained this way: an unusually large number of debates and votes that happen in one day on a single piece of legislation to which an unlimited number of amendments can be introduced, debated, and voted on.

And still other new terms come from the culinary world, such as fluffernutter, the homey sandwich of peanut butter, marshmallow crème and white bread.

Chicharron, the popular fried pork belly or pig skin snack, also made the list.

As for dad bod? The dictionary defines that as a physique regarded as typical of an average father; especially: one that is slightly overweight and not extremely muscular.