Amtrak train hits SUV; 3 inside die

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – An Amtrak train carrying nearly 500 passengers collided with an SUV at a South Carolina rail crossing before dawn Saturday, leaving three of the SUV's four occupants dead, authorities said. None of the train's passengers or crew were hurt, Amtrak said.

The North Charleston Fire Department said the SUV was heavily damaged when police arrived at the marked crossing early Saturday after the collision was first reported to emergency dispatchers shortly before 2:30 a.m.

The Amtrak train was able to make a controlled emergency stop after the collision. The train was delayed for several hours and resumed its journey just before 8:30 a.m.

Rallies in Kansas oppose mandates

Hundreds of people opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates rallied Saturday at the Kansas Statehouse and pushed state lawmakers to quickly counter them, while an international labor union disavowed a local leader's comparison of the mandates to the Holocaust that killed millions of Jews.

The rally kicked off ahead of a rare weekend legislative committee hearing on mandates from President Joe Biden that affect as many as 100 million Americans. The hearing gave dozens of mandate opponents a chance to vent their frustration and anger both with the Democratic president's administration and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump bids to stop more Jan. 6 notes

Former President Donald Trump is trying to block documents including call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection from being released to the committee investigating the riot, the National Archives revealed in a court filing early Saturday.

The filing came as part of the National Archives and Record Administration's opposition to Trump's lawsuit. Trump has sued to prevent the National Archives from transmitting those documents, and thousands more, to the House committee investigating the attack.

Police warn about condo costume

A South Florida woman says she was warned by a local police officer not to wear a Halloween costume that is designed like a condo building project that she and others oppose since it would be considered a protest for which she needs a permit.

Cat Uden told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that the officer told her that if she wore the costume to a Halloween block party Saturday night, it would be considered a planned protest march.

Uden said she still plans to wear the costume but won't bring along her 12-year-old son. “I don't want him to see me getting harassed by the police,” Uden said.

Gaming platform Roblox crashes

To the dismay of millions of children, the popular gaming platform Roblox crashed Friday, and the company was still trying to restore service Saturday.

On the Roblox platform, players can create their own games and play with other users. According to numbers compiled by the consulting firm Backlinko, Roblox has more than 43 million active users a day (up from 14 million in 2016), 40 million games and 9.5 million developers.