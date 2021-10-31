Hard water in South Bend clogs old fountain's fittings

A South Bend fountain that was restored a few years ago for more than $600,000 needs a plumber.

City officials and a fundraising committee recently reached a deal to pay for a water softener at the Studebaker Electric Fountain, which is in South Bend's Leeper Park and is 28 feet tall and more than 100 years old.

Hard water has gummed up the fountain's intricate fittings. South Bend is paying $50,000 while the fundraising committee has pledged $60,000.

The water softener is expected to be installed next spring. The fountain's sculpted turtles and cherubs riding dolphins are plagued by plugged-up water spouts, the South Bend Tribune reported.

Over the winter, park workers plan to thoroughly clean the rusty, green minerals that have accumulated on the fountain's metal sculptures and water lines, said John Martinez, director of facilities and grounds.

Ohio

Sandusky lands Cedar Point deal

The parent company of one of Ohio's major amusement parks has reached a $100 million, 20-year public investment deal with the city of Sandusky.

The city's agreement with Cedar Point, which operates the Cedar Fair park, includes a new causeway, water taxi and other improvements that will be funded by an increase in city taxes on park admission and parking.

Cedar Fair also agreed to maintain a corporate presence in Sandusky, although it's unclear whether that presence includes company headquarters.

Starting in January, Sandusky will increase the city admissions tax from 4% to 8%, or about $2 more per $50 ticket at Cedar Point. An 8% parking tax will also go into effect.

The tax increases will raise $4.5 million to $5 million a year, or about $100 million during a 20-year period.

Sandusky City Manager Eric Wobser said about half the overall investment, including the causeway and water taxi, will benefit Cedar Point directly, while half will support the community more generally.

2 in Ohio quit education board

Two Republican appointees to the Ohio State Board of Education resigned Friday, about two weeks after they opposed its decision to rescind an anti-racism resolution passed last summer.

Board President Laura Kohler of New Albany told reporters that GOP Gov. Mike DeWine requested her resignation and that Republicans in the state Senate who didn't like the resolution would've had enough votes to remove her if she didn't step down.

The resolution was passed by the board last summer after George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police. It condemned racism and included an acknowledgment that “the path to equity begins with a deep understanding of the history of inequalities and inhumanity.”

It talked about training board members and Department of Education employees to identify their own biases, and recommended that districts reexamine areas such as curriculum and discipline strategies.

In their resignation letters to DeWine, Kohler and board member Eric Poklar of Worthington didn't specifically mention the anti-racism resolution or related controversy.

In a 10-7 vote this month, board members opted to replace the resolution with one to “promote academic excellence in K-12 education for each Ohio student without prejudice or respect to race, ethnicity, or creed.”

The replacement condemns standards, curriculum, or training “that seek to divide or to ascribe circumstances or qualities, such as collective guilt, moral deficiency, or racial bias, to a whole race or group of people.”

Michigan

Tech helps Detroit find lead lines

A high-tech strategy could help Detroit save $165 million while also pinpointing the number of lead water lines in the city.

Water department officials hope data crunched with software from technology startup BlueConduit will provide a report of the probable locations and number of lead lines.

The officials think the water department will have to excavate only 384 valve boxes instead of more than 300,000.

The higher cost of digging up all lines to inspect them likely would have been passed to water customers.

All Michigan cities and townships with lead service lines are required to provide an inventory to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy.

Based on previous estimates, the water department projects Detroit has about 80,000 lead service lines.

The replacement program could cost $450 million.