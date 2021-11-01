Indianapolis nears homicide record

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was shot and killed early Sunday in Indianapolis, a death that moved the city closer to matching the record number of criminal homicides with two months still left in the year, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Police responded to a house about 2 a.m. and found a man dead with gunshot wounds. Ron Gee, a member of Cease Fire Indy, said the group had hoped for 72 hours of peace in the city.

“We're still out here pushing our message. ... We're still hopeful,” Gee said.

It was the 213th criminal homicide in 2021, two shy of a record set in 2020, the Star reported.

Biden press secretary has COVID-19

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.

Psaki did not accompany Biden on his trip abroad. She had been in quarantine since learning that members of her household had tested positive for COVID-19. She tested positive on Sunday.

Blinken, Chinese counterpart meet

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as part of the Group of 20 summit on Sunday – an outreach designed to ensure that the intensely competitive relationship between the world's two largest economies doesn't veer into open conflicts.

Senior State Department officials described the conversations as candid, constructive and productive, saying that Blinken was clear about U.S. concerns during the roughly hour-long meeting. The officials insisted on anonymity to discuss the exchanges.

Trade issues did not come up in any detail, as the conversation largely stayed in the political realm. Nor was China's recent test launching of a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile discussed by the two leaders.

Thais move to end royal criticism law

Pro-democracy activists in Thailand on Sunday announced a campaign to gather 1 million signatures to support the abolition of the law that makes defaming the monarchy a crime.

About 3,000 people turned out in central Bangkok for a rally urging the end of the lese majeste law, which makes even constructive criticism of the royal institution risky. They also called for dropping charges and releasing those arrested under the law.

The law makes defaming, insulting or threatening the king, queen, heir apparent, heir presumptive or regent punishable by three to 15 years in prison. In practice, critics say, it has been used for political purposes. Even advocating the law's abolition can trigger a police investigation.

UN pleads to reverse coup in Sudan

The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan's generals on Sunday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.

Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday's protests. “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.

He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule after the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.