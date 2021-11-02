Tuesday, November 02, 2021 5:30 pm
US advisers urge COVID shot for kids 5-11; final OK due soon
LAURAN NEERGAARD and MIKE STOBBE | Associated Press
An influential advisory panel voted Tuesday that all children ages 5 to 11 should get Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 shots, putting the U.S. on the brink of a major expansion of vaccinations -- and a final decision is expected within hours.
The Food and Drug Administration already has OK'd kid-size doses -- just a third of the amount given to teens and adults -- as safe and effective for the younger age group.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines, and its advisers decided Pfizer's shots should be opened to all 28 million children ages 5 to 11.
If the CDC's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, signs off, it will mark the first opportunity for Americans younger than 12 to get the powerful protection of any COVID-19 vaccine.
Shots into little arms could begin this week, as Pfizer already is packing and shipping the first orders, millions of doses, to states and pharmacies to be ready.
