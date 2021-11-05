Feds sue Texas over parts of election laws

AUSTIN, Texas – The Biden administration Thursday sued Texas over new election laws that outlasted a summer of dramatic protests by Democrats, who remain unable in Congress to pass legislation they say is needed to counteract a year of Republicans adding restrictive voting measures nationwide.

The lawsuit does not go after the entirety of a sweeping bill signed in September by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas, which already has some of the nation's toughest voting rules. Instead, the challenge filed in a San Antonio federal court targets provisions surrounding mail-in voting requirements and voter assistance, which the Justice Department argues violate federal civil rights protections.

It now puts two of the Texas GOP's biggest conservative victories this year in court against the federal government, as the Justice Department is simultaneously trying to stop a new Texas law that has banned most abortions since September.

Ex-deputies get prison in man's death

Two former Colorado sheriff's deputies were sentenced to prison Thursday for causing the death of an intoxicated man by placing him on his stomach and squeezing him into a van to take him to a detox center.

Former Boulder County sheriff's deputies James O'Brien and Adam Lunn were sentenced to six years and three years respectively for the 2018 death of 23-year-old Demetrius Shankling. O'Brien and Lunn were found guilty in August of manslaughter.

According to an arrest affidavit, they put the 6-foot-tall man, with his hands behind his back, in a compartment that was less than 5 feet long. O'Brien and Lunn had to press on the compartment door to close it, causing Shankling's leg to become wedged against the inside of the door, the affidavit said. When they reached the detox center in the early hours of Sept. 9, 2018, Shankling was unresponsive and not breathing. He died after spending 27 days in a coma.

2 dead in gang shootout near Cancun

A commando of drug gang gunmen Thursday stormed ashore at a beach on Mexico's resort-studded Caribbean coast in front of luxury hotels and executed two drug dealers from a rival gang. The shooting attack sent tourists scrambling for cover at the resort of Puerto Morelos, just south of Cancun.

The two suspected drug dealers killed Thursday had apparently arrived at the beach in front of the Azul Beach Resort and the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun earlier in the day, claiming it was now their territory.

“About 15 people arrived on the beach to assassinate two men who had showed up saying they were the new dealers in the area,” the head prosecutor of Quintana Roo state, Oscar Montes de Oca, told the Radio Formula station.

Iran marks US Embassy anniversary

Thousands of Iranians gathered on Tehran streets Thursday for the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy, chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” and burning American and Israeli flags. The embassy takeover triggered a 444-day hostage crisis and break in diplomatic relations that continues to this day.

The government-organized commemoration, long a venue for voicing anti-Western sentiment, typically draws angry crowds each year. Last year, authorities canceled the event due to the coronavirus pandemic but on Thursday, state TV said that 800 cities across Iran staged demonstrations.

Protesters hoisted an effigy of President Joe Biden wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the Star of David, red paint dripping from its mouth. It was unclear whether the demonstrators wererecycling old props from their 2019 parade, but the figure's mop of orange hair resembled that of the effigy of former President Donald Trump used at the rally two years ago.