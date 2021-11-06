Arbery trial gets underway

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Prosecutors and defense attorneys Friday presented dueling portraits of Ahmaud Arbery, who was either an innocent Black runner fatally shot by three white strangers or “a scary mystery” who had been seen prowling around a Georgia neighborhood.

In her opening statement, Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said the short cellphone video that caused outrage offered only a glimpse of the attack on the 25-year-old, who gave his pursuers no reason to suspect him of any wrongdoing.

“They assumed that he must have committed some crime that day,” Dunikoski said. “He tried to run around their truck and get away from these strangers, total strangers, who had already told him that they would kill him. And then they killed him.”

Robert Rubin, an attorney for Travis McMichael, the man who shot Arbery three times, described Arbery to the overwhelmingly white jury as “an intruder” who had four times been recorded on video “plundering around” a neighboring house under construction.

Trump ally cuts deposition short

Jeffrey Clark, a former assistant attorney general who aligned himself with former President Donald Trump after he lost the 2020 election, has declined to be fully interviewed by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, ending a deposition after around 90 minutes Friday.

Clark presented the committee with a letter saying he would not answer questions based on Trump's assertions of executive privilege, including in an ongoing court case, according to a person familiar with the closed-door meeting who was granted anonymity. Clark left the interview with his lawyer, who told reporters that they were heading “home.”

Man burned after getting tased

A 29-year-old man in Catskill, New York, was in grave condition at a hospital after police used a Taser to subdue him and he burst into flames, authorities said Friday.

The Times Union of Albany reported that the man walked into the Catskill village police department last weekend and got into a confrontation with officers.

Chief Dave Darling confirmed to the paper that officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man, who had just doused himself with hand sanitizer.

“I think they were afraid he was going to hurt himself, and that's what started it,” Darling said.

The police chief described the situation as “horrible.”

Youngkin son, 17, tried twice to vote

The 17-year-old son of Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin tried twice to cast a ballot in Tuesday's election, election officials said Friday.

The teen presented an ID but was told he was ineligible to vote due to his age and turned away, according to a statement from Scott Konopasek, Fairfax County's general registrar. The statement said the teen did not successfully vote, made no false statements, did not disrupt voting and appeared to have committed “no election offense.”