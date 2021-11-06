Organization defends cadaver's public dissection; widow aghast

NEW ORLEANS  An organization that bought a human body and organized its public dissection says it had a contract saying it could be used for education, and its Cadaver Lab Class was appropriately educational, despite criticism from the mans widow.

Death Science said it does not have any information about the man whose body was dissected Oct. 17 in Portland, Oregon, with tickets sold through a separate Oddities and Curiosities Expo. Seattle station KING-TV identified the man from a typed ID bracelet as David Saunders, 98, of Baker, Louisiana, a Baton Rouge suburb.

Such use of the World War II and Korean War veterans body was horrible and unethical, his wife, Elsie Saunders, told The Advocate of Baton Rouge: I have all this paperwork that says his body would be used for science  nothing about this commercialization of his death.

Death Science responded Friday with a statement saying its contract with Med Ed Labs of Las Vegas certified that the provided cadaver was donated for research, medical and educational purposes.

My goal was to create an educational experience for individuals who have an interest in learning more about human anatomy. We understand that this event has caused undue stress for the family and we apologize for that, wrote Jeremy Ciliberto, who described himself as communications consultant for the group.

KING-TV described him as a founder of Death Science.

Ciliberto told the station that Death Science paid more than $10,000 for the cadaver.

About 70 people paid $100 to $500 to attend its dissection.