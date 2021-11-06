Saying goodbye to Colin Powell: role model, Abba fan

WASHINGTON – Colin L. Powell, the trailblazing soldier-diplomat who rose from humble beginnings to become the first Black secretary of state, was remembered by family and friends Friday as a principled man of humility and grace whose decorated record of leadership can serve as a model for generations to come.

“The example of Colin Powell does not call on us to emulate his resume, which is too formidable for mere mortals,” his son Michael said in a touching tribute at his father's funeral service at Washington National Cathedral. “It is to emulate his character and his example as a human being. We can strive to do that.”

The funeral drew dignitaries and friends from across the political and military spectrum. They included President Joe Biden and former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, former secretaries of state James Baker, Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, and the current chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Army Gen. Mark Milley.

Two recent presidents did not attend – Bill Clinton, who is recovering from a severe infection, and Donald Trump, who publicly disparaged Powell after his death for having been critical of the former president.

Powell died Oct. 18 of complications from COVID-19 at age 84.

As guests gathered in the cavernous cathedral, the U.S. Army Brass Quintet played a range of tunes, including “Dancing Queen” by Abba, a favorite of Powell's.

Richard Armitage, who served as the State Department's No.-2-ranking official while Powell was secretary of state during the Bush administration, recalled the day Sweden's foreign minister, Ann Linde, came to call and – knowing of Powell's affection for Abba – presented him with a full CD set of group's music.

“Colin immediately went down on one knee and sang the entire ‘Mamma Mia' to a very amused foreign minister of Sweden and to a gob-smacked U.S. delegation. They'd never seen anything like it,” said Armitage, who described a 40-year friendship with Powell that began while both served in the Pentagon.