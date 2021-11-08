For concertgoers, 'it was terror'

HOUSTON – Screaming. Suffocating. Panicked. Unconscious.

The concertgoers at a highly anticipated Houston music festival Friday night say they were shocked to witness how the event brewed into pandemonium that left at least eight people dead.

Rapper Travis Scott was the headliner for the sold-out Astroworld Festival in NRG Park, which was attended by an estimated 50,000 people.

Ariel Little of New York was in the middle of the crowd in a prime viewing spot with her husband for only a minute before she started to struggle. It was in trying to escape the increasingly packed venue that the couple realized how dangerous it was becoming. Little's voice quivered with emotion as she described how small she felt gasping for air as she was battered by the crowd.

“My chest is in so much pain from people pushing and crushing – literally crushing – my chest and in my lungs. And all I can remember is just screaming for him. 'I gotta get out! I gotta get out!' And people weren't moving,” Little said. “They thought it was a joke, but it was like literally people dying.”

Her husband, Shawn, surveyed the scene quickly to find a way out.

“There was a lot of people in my section that were kind of like screaming and having panic attacks just because it felt almost as if you were under an elevator and the elevator was coming down on you and there was nothing you could do about it,” Shawn Little said. “No one in my section at the time was moving because I think everyone was just in shock of how crazy and how panicked that everyone was. There was a lot of fear in people's eyes.”

Madeline Eskins is an intensive care unit nurse who said she was one of the festivalgoers who passed out as the mass of people pressed closer to the stage. She woke up in a slightly less crowded area, where she was taken for medical attention.

Eskins, 23, from Houston, said she then saw someone nearby who needed medical help, and she told them she was a nurse. When a security guard overheard her, he asked if she could start helping others, Eskins said.

“There was three people on the ground getting CPR and the most disorganized chaos that I have ever seen in my life,” Eskins said.

Eskins said she tried to guide medical staff and volunteers on how to use a defibrillator and also helped to check for pulses and do CPR compressions on several people.

Billy Nasser, 24, who had traveled from Indianapolis to attend the concert, said about 15 minutes into Scott's set, things got “really crazy” and people began crushing one another. He said he “was picking people up and trying to drag them out.”

Nasser said he found a concertgoer on the ground.

“I picked him up. People were stepping on him. People were like stomping, and I picked his head up and I looked at his eyes, and his eyes were just white, rolled back to the back of his head,” he said.

The dead, according to friends and family members, included a 14-year-old high school student; a 16-year-old girl who loved dancing; and a 21-year-old engineering student at the University of Dayton. The youngest was 14, the oldest 27.

Houston officials did not immediately release the victims' names or causes of death.

Thirteen people remained hospitalized Sunday. Their conditions were not disclosed. More than 300 people were treated at a field hospital at the concert.

Investigators Sunday planned to use videos from promoter Live Nation and clips from people at the show, witness interviews and a review of concert procedures to figure out what went wrong. Authorities said that among other things, they will look at how the area around the stage was designed.

Steven Adelman, vice president of the industry group Event Safety Alliance, which was formed after the collapse of a stage at the Indiana State Fair in 2011 killed seven people, helped write industry guidelines widely used today.

He said investigators will examine the design of the safety barriers and whether they correctly directed crowds or contributed to the crush of spectators. He said, too, that authorities will look at whether something incited the crowd besides Scott taking the stage.

Adelman said another question is whether there were enough security staffers there, noting there is a nationwide shortage of people willing to take low-wage, part-time security gigs.

“Security obviously was unable to stop people. Optically, that's really bad-looking,” he said. “But as for what it tells us, it's too early to say.”

Houston police and fire department officials plan to review the event's security plan and various permits issued to organizers to see whether they were properly followed during the event. In addition, investigators planned to speak with Live Nation representatives, Scott and people who were at the concert.

Gavyn Flores, a concertgoer, said people kept trying to scoot into spaces where there was none to spare, while others tried to will their way toward the barricades to jump over to safety.

“They couldn't get there because there were people like blocking them so those people like they had to just deal with it like because they couldn't get out of the show,” Flores said. “They were like chanting 'Stop the show!' and there was a guy in the back getting CPR. So many people were getting CPR, like it was absurd.”

Niaara Goods, 28, from New York, had traveled to Texas to see friends and to celebrate a birthday.

She and her friends, one of whom was punched on the head and jaw, were quickly separated from each other but all escaped.

“Some people are laughing at us – those who are screaming to get out. Because they thought it was funny. They didn't realize it was terror,” she said.

Later, after getting to safety, she saw the injured streaming to safety in gurneys or in wheelchairs.

“It was literally the scariest night of my life. I literally thought I was going to die trying to get out,” she said. “That's just not what you pay for.”