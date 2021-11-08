Man, 83, oldest hiker on Appalachian Trail

PORTLAND, Maine – An 83-year-old from Alabama started walking when he retired more than a quarter-century ago – and never stopped.

M.J. “Sunny” Eberhart strode into the record books Sunday as the oldest hiker to complete the Appalachian Trail.

Eberhart, known by the trail name Nimblewill Nomad, acknowledged that despite having tens of thousands of miles under his belt, the trail was tough going at his age, leading to quite a few spills on slippery rocks.

“I've a got a couple of skid marks on me, but I'm OK,” he said in a recent interview. “You've got to have an incredible resolve to do this.”

He hiked the trail out of order, in sections, to take advantage of optimal weather and had already completed northern sections including Maine's Mount Katahdin.

He completed his final section in western Massachusetts, in the town of Dalton, in the same year in which a 5-year-old became among the youngest to complete the feat.

Joining Eberhart for the finish was the former record holder, Dale “Greybeard” Sanders, who lives outside Memphis, Tennessee. He completed the hike at age 82 in 2017.

Jordan Bowman, of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, confirmed that Eberhart is the oldest to finish the trail.

Eberhart began his wanderlust in earnest after retiring as an optometrist in Florida in 1993.

The man with flowing locks and an impressive beard actually hiked farther than most who traverse the 2,193-mile trail that runs between Georgia's Springer Mountain and Maine's Katahdin. He started his hike in February at his home in Flagg Mountain, Alabama, adding hundreds of extra miles to the route.

The journey represented a modest distance, relatively speaking, for a guy who trekked 4,400 miles from the Florida Keys to northern Quebec. He later hiked from Newfoundland to Florida, an even greater distance. He also walked from Chicago to California on Route 66.

His first major hike coincided with a search for peace after lugging emotional and mental baggage that involved a divorce and losing the respect of his children, he said. He eventually found his peace, and forgiveness.

“You can seek peace. That doesn't mean that you're going to find it. I persevered to the point that the good Lord looked down on me and said you're forgiven, you can be at peace,” he said recently during a break near the Maine-New Hampshire border.

“It's a profound blessing,” he said. “It's as simple as that.”