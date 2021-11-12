Defense rests in Rittenhouse case

KENOSHA, Wis. – The defense rested its case Thursday at the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, setting the stage for closing arguments Monday in the shootings that left Americans divided over whether he was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante.

Rittenhouse's lawyers completed their side of the case on Day 9 of the trial, a day after the 18-year-old Rittenhouse told the jury he was defending himself from attack and had no choice when he used his rifle to kill two men and wound a third on the streets of Kenosha in the summer of 2020.

Prosecutors have sought to portray Rittenhouse as the instigator of the bloodshed, which took place during a tumultuous night of protests against racial injustice. He could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him.

Prisoner in lottery fraud sues Iowa

A man serving a 25-year prison sentence for conspiracy to commit theft by rigging computers to win jackpots for himself, friends and family is suing the state of Iowa, claiming he was pressured four years ago to plead guilty to crimes he did not commit.

Eddie Tipton filed documents starting the lawsuit from prison in Clarinda, Iowa, in January 2020. He wants the court to halt all restitution he's been ordered to pay until a trial is held, during which he said he will present documents and other evidence to persuade the court to reverse his sentence.

The state last week asked that the lawsuit be dismissed. A hearing will be held Sunday to consider a new trial date.

Sudan's top general asserts authority

Sudan's top general reappointed himself as head of the army-run interim governing body Thursday, a sign that he's tightening his grip on the country two weeks after he led a coup against civilian leaders.

The move by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan – along with other appointments he announced for the Sovereign Council – was expected to anger Sudan's pro-democracy protest movement, sidelined in the coup.

South Africa's last apartheid leader dies

F.W. de Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and as South Africa's last apartheid president oversaw the end of white minority rule, has died aged 85.

Frederik Willem de Klerk died after a battle against cancer at his home in the Fresnaye area of Cape Town, a spokesman for his foundation confirmed Thursday.

De Klerk was a controversial figure in South Africa where many blamed him for violence against Black South Africans and anti-apartheid activists during his term, while some white South Africans saw his efforts to end apartheid as a betrayal.

Illness claims 'Dolphin Tale' bottlenose

A prosthetic-tailed dolphin named Winter that starred in the “Dolphin Tale” movies died Thursday evening at a Florida aquarium despite life-saving efforts to treat a gastrointestinal abnormality, aquarium officials said.

The 16-year-old female bottlenose dolphin died while being held by animal care experts who were preparing Winter for a procedure at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium where the famous marine mammal has long resided.